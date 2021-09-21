CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

America’s mayors hold the keys to the post-COVID recovery

By Joe Minicozzi
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyx5A_0c3MHWTo00
"Cities that can find the courage to stop, reconsider their previous choices, and ask the tough questions about how to move forward will be much more competitive and resilient in the future," writes Joe Minicozzi. Courtesy of Getty Images

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Dear America’s Mayors,

I expect you’re getting a lot of advice right now. Possibly for the first time in many years, your city may be flush with cash, and everyone—your staff, your City Council, your Chamber of Commerce or Tourism Department, passersby on the street—has ideas about how you should spend it.

My advice: Don’t.

Or at least: Don’t spend it until you’ve thought about what got us here. I’m not talking about COVID-19—I’m talking about the principles, policies, and practices that created the need for a recovery in the first place.

Between your American Rescue Plan allocations, better-than-expected tax revenues, and potentially big bucks from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, you have the resources to really think and act big right now. The options before you are practically overwhelming, as is the political pressure you’re going to face to get it right.

Never miss a story about coronavirus

Don’t be daunted. This is a moment of unparalleled creativity and opportunity for America’s cities. As a mayor, you have a chance to build a legacy for yourself and your community that could last for generations. Doing that will take some patience, political imagination, and the courage to ask some tough questions about the way you currently do business.

We know where this isn’t happening. In Urban3’s hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, for instance, city officials are proposing to plug a budgetary hole with $7.5 million of ARP money to prevent a water bill hike. Politically speaking, it’s a savvy play—what politician wants to raise taxes when buckets of federal dollars are sitting in front of them? But if we don’t reckon with the flawed choices that made our water system so costly to maintain in the first place, we’re just financing more fragility. Uncle Sam won’t be giving us another $7.5 million anytime soon.

New storm water and sewer projects don’t generate sexy headlines, but they do qualify under the Treasury Department’s complicated rules for how ARP dollars can be spent. Navigating those will be its own form of direct aid to the nation’s lobbying class.

Unfortunately, in a lot of places, this will result in a lot of money being flushed down the toilet. South Bend, Indiana, is one such example. Even though their population has fallen since the late 1960s, city officials have never stopped building out their water infrastructure. As of today, if you laid all 611 miles of their pipes end-to-end, they’d stretch all the way to Asheville. This infrastructure is aging, and maintaining it gets more expensive every year.

I can’t tell you what to build in your city, or where, or how. That’s actually my whole point, so here are some recommendations I can offer:

  1. Stop chasing growth. Like a lot of cities, South Bend has learned the hard way that when a suburban housing developer tells you a project is going to generate “growth” for your market, it’s actually probably going to bury a financial landmine in the sprawl for future generations of taxpayers to step on. To their credit, South Bend has now stopped building sewer lines to nowhere. Other cities can learn from their decades of mistakes.
  2. Value might be hiding in plain sight—but you still have to look for it. Or at the very least, look at it. Cities are property developers, but often have no idea how to value what they own. As a result, public assets go undervalued and their development potential goes unrealized. This includes land that is wasted on surface parking. Every single city where we have conducted a public asset valuation, like in Pittsburgh, we uncovered billions of dollars in value and new development opportunities. Speaking of development...
  3. Be agnostic and diagnostic. If we think of urban policymakers as physicians, their first duty is to do no harm. You can use simple geographic information system (GIS) technology to make an “economic MRI” (a term which we have trademarked) of your city to see where you are spending money and failing to get a return on that investment.

Take cities as diverse as Eugene, Oregon and Lafayette, Louisiana—two of the many cities where our firm has conducted an economic MRI. When you do the math to see what every parcel in their city is generating in terms of tax revenue, and then make it visual, you see some clear peaks and valleys, as measured in the graphics below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEGVR_0c3MHWTo00
An 'economic MRI' map of Eugene, Oregon.

Those black spikes on the maps aren’t buildings, per se—they are dollars, representing the value per acre created in that part of town. These parcels are net positive assets for the city, insofar as they simply generate more revenue in property taxes than they cost to maintain.

In traditional downtowns—dense, walkable built environments with lots of older buildings and mixed uses—value will be high.

And where the map is redder and lines are bleeding through the bottom? Those parcels are costing

for the city to maintain than they generate in property taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQDUv_0c3MHWTo00
An 'economic MRI' map of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Does that mean the whole city should be made over to look just like downtown? Of course not. It does make the case, however, that any investment in a more walkable, less auto-dependent development pattern, you’re building in a more fiscally responsible way. That will have tax implications for your residents and businesses for years to come.

America’s cities and counties have an obligation not to return to the bad behavior and irrational choices that made so many of our metro areas so fragile when the pandemic struck. We believe that begins with taking a hard look at your city’s finances and modeling your revenues and expenses geospatially. These maps can also inform citizens about the financial realities every city faces.

If you’ve been subsidizing a less productive building pattern in your city, especially without calculating the eventual maintenance costs to taxpayers, there is no better time than right now —using the dollars the federal government has given you—to start making better choices. Before you put that money to work on any new capital project, make sure you know how much you’re on the hook for over the long term. The long term is always here sooner than you think.

Cities that can find the courage to stop, reconsider their previous choices, and ask the tough questions about how to move forward will be much more competitive and resilient in the future.

If you choose not to ask these questions and do these things—if we repeat the mistakes of the past—no amount of relief or rescue dollars will ever be enough to let us build back in a better way.

Sincerely,

Joe

Joe Minicozzi is the founder and principal of Urban3, a consulting firm specializing in land value economics, property tax analysis, and community design.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

New Orleans launching Hurricane Ida insurance deductible program

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Wednesday the launch of a new program to assist Orleans Parish residents impacted by Hurricane Ida. Beginning Thursday, the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will accept applications for the Hurricane Ida Insurance Deductible Program. The city said it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces New Public Health Outreach Agency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new public health outreach agency. The new agency will be called the New York City Public Health Corps. The PHC is tasked with increasing access to primary care services, providing counseling about diabetes and depression, and assisting patients with meeting health goals. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Daily COVID Briefing — “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what public health can look like in New York City,” New York City health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. “The future of public health in our city must be led by the people who are most affected and who know the communities that they serve.” The new agency will utilize personnel from the city’s test and trace corps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSLA

Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida and the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The governor’s address comes almost one month after Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln's focus going forward will be recovery, equity and climate change, mayor says

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spelled out her administration’s accomplishments and the work underway — environmental initiatives, diversifying the police and fire workforce, ramping up affordable housing and workforce development — during the annual state of the city address Tuesday. “City government, when it's working like ours, frees people from worries...
LINCOLN, NE
theknightnews.com

Rudy Giuliani: The story and legacy of “America’s Mayor”

Recently America commemorated the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. In the aftermath of those attacks, New York’s former mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose to national renown. Given Giuliani’s recent return to prominence spearheading President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election, we should take a moment to consider the complicated legacy he created. Should we view him more as the 2001 symbol of democracy, or the 2021 attempt to undermine it?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

What’s holding back America’s blue economy?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. This story is part of The Path to Zero, a series of special reports on how business can lead the fight against climate change. This quarter’s stories explore new markets emerging in the sustainability space.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Infrastructure#Covid#Fortune Daily#City Council#American Rescue Plan#The Treasury Department#Gis
Fortune

Biden urges eligible Americans to get COVID booster shots ASAP

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden on Friday urged those now eligible for boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to get the added protection a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the extra doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
WLFI.com

The airline recovery has been put on hold as Covid-19 strikes again

Posted By: Opinion by Khalid Usman, Andrew Buchanan and Tom Stalnaker for CNN Business Perspectives. There were moments in the spring and early summer when US airlines saw a chance for domestic leisure air traffic to recover to 2019 levels by the end of this year — and for a significant pickup in both business and international travel.
BUSINESS
Axios

America's mismatched COVID fears

Vaccinated Americans are more worried about contracting a COVID infection than unvaccinated Americans, according to new Harris polling that was conducted in consultation with the CDC and provided exclusively to Axios. Why it matters: The science says that the unvaccinated have much more to fear, and are largely driving the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shepherdexpress.com

America’s Mayors Collectively Demand Federally Legal, Regulated Marijuana

America’s mayors came together to demand the federal legalization of marijuana from Joe Biden’s administration, once again demonstrating that the anti-cannabis sentiment held at the highest level of the federal government does not represent the will of the people or even of the rest of the government. The U.S. Conference...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #301: September 23, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. State proof-of-vaccination requirements and policies. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask requirements to vaccine-related policies. We will keep you abreast of major developments—especially those affecting your daily life. Want to know what we covered Tuesday? Click here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The sad, predictable limits of America’s “economic recovery”

Part of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Cassie Norris is stuck in what can feel like an inescapable poverty trap. Her family hasn’t been able to afford child care, so she watches the kids — ages 1, 2, 5, and 9 — during the day while her husband goes to work for a little more than minimum wage as a small-engine salesman and technician at a local shop. She’s depressed and desperate to start working again, but it would cost hundreds of dollars to send their youngest children to day care while she looks for a job. Mississippi, where she lives, has child care assistance programs, but Norris says she would have to already be working to qualify. You can see the conundrum: Given their finances, she can’t buy herself that time.
BUSINESS
actionnewsnow.com

One of America's oldest cities has only elected White men as mayors. In November, that changes

Boston is poised to make history in November with two women of color competing for a mayor's seat that has been won by White men for the last 200 years. City Councilors Michelle Wu, an Asian American, and Annissa Essaibi George, a first-generation American whose father emigrated from Tunisia and whose mother was born in Germany to Polish parents, claimed the two top spots in Tuesday's primary, forcing City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Acting Mayor Kim Janey to concede.
POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Apologizes Over 1887 Chinatown Destruction, Racism Against Chinese Community – ‘Acknowledge The History’

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A San Jose City Council Resolution Ceremony drew hundreds to the site of a 134-year atrocity on Wednesday, to hear city leaders formally apologize to the Chinese immigrant community and their descendants. The gathering comes the day after the City Council unanimously passed a resolution (.pdf) detailing acts of racism and violence at the hands of San Jose’s mayor and city council dating back to the 1800s. Titled “A Resolution Of The Council of the City of San Jose Apologizing to Chinese Immigrants and Their Descendants for Acts of Fundamental Injustice and Discrimination, Seeking Forgiveness and Committing...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Ethics Board Releases First Annual Report Since 2014

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Monday released an annual report detailing the city’s efforts to comply with ethics laws. The findings–including lobbying efforts, financial disclosures, conflicts of interest–were presented to Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council and members of the public, the Ethics Board said. The report was produced to demonstrate how the city is following its ethics law, which was modeled after the state’s ethics law and was put in place to “guard against improper influence or even the appearance of improper influence, and to ensure public trust in the government.” Among...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fortune

Fortune

54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy