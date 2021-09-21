Why Nick Wright Compared Bill Belichick To Guy Who Sold Babe Ruth
Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Nick Wright on Tuesday morning delivered a particularly hot Bill Belichick take. Basically, the FS1 talking head compared the New England Patriots head coach, and his role in the departures of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, to former Boston Red Sox owner Harry H. Frazee, who infamously sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees. Wright delivered his take amid Brady and Gronkowski’s torrid start to the 2021 NFL season.nesn.com
