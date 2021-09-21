Dear White People cast, EPs tease the 'true' series finale: 'Are they happy?'
The Dear White People cast is very pleased with how their journey on the Netflix satire wrapped up. Set during senior year, the college comedy's fourth and final season is a '90s jukebox musical that follows Samantha White (Logan Browning) and the rest of the students at Winchester University's Armstrong-Parker House as they prepare for graduation. (Watch an exclusive sneak peek at one of the numbers.) Meanwhile, frequent flash-forwards to a not-so-distant-future that reveals each characters' fate. Ahead of the premiere, Browning, Marque Richardson (Reggie), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle), Brandon P. Bell (Troy), Antoinette Robertson (CoCo), DeRon Horton (Lionel), John Patrick Amedori (Gabe), and co-showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore joined EW for our latest installment of Around the Table.ew.com
