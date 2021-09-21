Mahoning Valley Fire Company honors 5 members

A large number of family, friends, fellow firefighters and members of the community gathered Tuesday to honor Charles H. “Hump” Smith, Jr., who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the age of 62. “Hump” was a dedicated servant to the community, having been a lifetime member of the Dunnstown Volunteer Fire Co. “Hump” worked his way up the ranks during his time with the company, at one point serving as chief of the department for almost 10 years. This service did not go unnoticed and was reflected in the funeral service held. A large American flag flew above Woodward Avenue outside the fire hall, the symbol of freedom held up by two fire trucks from Lock Haven and Avis. Many other fire trucks were parked in the vicinity representing area departments, highlighting a major part of Hump’s life. Funeral services were officiated by Hump’s brother-in-law, Pastor Dave Munro, with burial following at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO