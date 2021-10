SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — He might be the most famous vaccine hold out in the Bay Area, but Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is not alone in his decision to skip the shot. Local police departments, hospitals and school districts are all dealing with employees who are saying no to vaccine mandates for their jobs. With vaccine mandate deadlines fast approaching, the number of holdouts seems to stand, across the board, at 10 percent. In San Francisco, that comes out to around 3500 unvaccinated city employees. “Our expectation in asking people to get vaccinated has everything to do with trying...

