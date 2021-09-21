CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Tells US It Wants Regional Migration Agreement

By AFP News
 8 days ago
Mexico has told the United States that it wants a regional agreement to tackle the tide of migrants arriving at the two countries' borders, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday. Ebrard said he had raised the proposal in his telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday...

Patriot Jaxson
8d ago

Mexico wants expanded Green Card policies so their people can travel freely between the US and Mexico to live in Mexico, work in The US, take our jobs, and take American money back to Mexico.

Sha'Ryl Clark
8d ago

what a joke 1st stop your people from crossing illegally address the cartels that's making them flee then we can discuss a treaty/pac

Coincidence Noticer
8d ago

A North American Schengen agreement makes a lot of sense. Just need the CIA to stop supporting cartels and we can all live in peace. ✌️

