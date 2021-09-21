CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh no: Sydney has cancelled the 9pm NYE fireworks display

By Conor Lochrie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney might be on schedule to reopen but it looks like the city won’t be celebrating with some nice NYE evening fireworks. As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, The City of Sydney has cancelled this year’s New Year’s Eve family fireworks display despite NSW’s scheduled reopening in the coming weeks. They said the decision was a necessary one in order to keep the event “resilient” as the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 continues.

