Kacey Musgraves gives us an empowering take on heartbreak with 'Starcrossed'

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart in its debut week, so it’s no surprise that he has notched a second week on top for the tracking week of September 10 through 16. But while this week’s debuts couldn’t knock him from his perch, there was plenty of love to go around. Read more at Billboard. “Certified Lover Boy” achieved 236,000 units, which is down from 613,000 last week, but more than enough to keep it on top. Streaming accounted for an overwhelming 227,000 of those, while album sales were only 6,500 and track sales amounted to 2,500....

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO