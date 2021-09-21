Kacey Musgraves gives us an empowering take on heartbreak with 'Starcrossed'
The golden hour has passed, and Kacey Musgraves is ushering us into a new era that is both heartbreaking and empowering at the same time. Coming down from her divorce in 2020, Musgraves is starting anew with her latest album, “Starcrossed.” This album is full of liberating sadness with Spanish guitars strumming in the background. From start to finish, “Starcrossed” will give you all the tea about what happened between Musgraves and her ex-husband.www.lsureveille.com
