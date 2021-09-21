Presidential Search Update
I am writing on behalf of the Presidential Search Committee to share an update on the search process for Emerson College’s next president. As you know, we have decided to extend the presidential search into the current academic year to ensure that we identify the right person to lead our extraordinary institution. We are fortunate to have the commitment of Dr. Bill Gilligan to continue his excellent service as interim president throughout the search process.today.emerson.edu
