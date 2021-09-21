Tom Evslin: Politics of Fear

That is, what is the thing she is hoping to get from the legislative package her party is trying to finalize? It’s apparent that other Democrats are not quite sure; she met with President Biden on Tuesday to discuss the bill but reportedly is unwilling to get into the weeds on it until a parallel, bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed. So into the general limbo that is federal legislating, we push the uncertainty of what a Democrat wants from a Democratic bill that other Democrats aren’t sure about anyway, in part because it’s still not clear what it looks like and in part because the partisan bill was supposed to move in concert with the bipartisan one. If this is confusing to you, that simply means that you’re fully up to speed on the moment.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO