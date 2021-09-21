CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Evslin: Politics of Fear

Fear Elected Trump and Biden. And saved California Governor Newsom from recall. We vote our fears more than our dreams. The margin to elect Donald Trump in 2016 came from voters afraid of immigration, immigrants, and crime. Biden’s election would have been resounding if it were not for the fears...

Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
Washington Post

Politics is not rational

That is, what is the thing she is hoping to get from the legislative package her party is trying to finalize? It’s apparent that other Democrats are not quite sure; she met with President Biden on Tuesday to discuss the bill but reportedly is unwilling to get into the weeds on it until a parallel, bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed. So into the general limbo that is federal legislating, we push the uncertainty of what a Democrat wants from a Democratic bill that other Democrats aren’t sure about anyway, in part because it’s still not clear what it looks like and in part because the partisan bill was supposed to move in concert with the bipartisan one. If this is confusing to you, that simply means that you’re fully up to speed on the moment.
MSNBC

Republicans become more brazen about embracing 'replacement theory'

For most Americans, the "great replacement" conspiracy theory probably remains an obscure and unfamiliar concept. For a growing number of Republicans, however, the idea is moving quickly from the fringe to the GOP mainstream. As we recently discussed, the basic idea behind the conspiracy theory is that nefarious forces —...
The Independent

Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a 'boondoggle'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday blasted a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a “$700,000 boondoggle” and said election clerks should be “lawyered up."After an election audit in Arizona confirmed President Joe Biden s win in the state, Republicans have focused their attention on Wisconsin, where Biden also won, and other states where they're pursuing reviews of last year's election.The investigation in Wisconsin is being led by retired conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. He said in a video last week that the burden will be on local election clerks to prove the election was...
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
Whopping 61 Percent of REPUBLICANS Want Trump to Face Primary Opponent — Or Not to Run at ALL in 2024

A new poll shows that a large majority of Republican voters want former President Donald Trump to either face a primary challenge in 2024 — or not to run at all. Despite trying to keep himself in the spotlight with campaign-style rallies, television interviews, and tweet-style statements that he’s no longer allowed to tweet, a new poll from Echelon Insights shows a far-from iron grip on Republicans for the Florida resort owner.
