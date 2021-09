MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year many of us love to be outside — but it’s also tough on our allergies. It turns out that you may not be the only one in your home with stuffy noses and itchy eyes. Leah Hiller of Maple Grove has a “very excited” one-year-old Beagle named Eva, who’s “always smelling everything.” But that’s recently changed. “She does this like sneezing where [she goes] ‘snort-snort-snort,'” Hiller said. Eva has been bogged down by the sniffles. “She looks like she’s going to sneeze like we do as humans,” Hiller said. And she’s not alone, according to veterinary dermatologist Melissa...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO