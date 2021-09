There was a baseball game today and we’ll get to that. But I just want to use this opportunity to speak on the unbelievable story of Salvador Perez. Many of us remember his debut. We remember some of the hype. And the scouting reports that came with his time as a prospect. I don’t have a ton of those reports in front of me, but the general consensus was that he could be a great defender but that there wasn’t a lot of good projection at the plate.

