GM reveals three new Ultium motors for future EVs
General Motors Co. President Mark Reuss revealed three new motors for the automaker's Ultium-based electric vehicles Tuesday at the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference. The motors — a 180-kilowatt front-drive motor, a 255-kW rear and front-drive motor, and a 62-kW all-wheel-drive assist motor — are designed in-house by GM and "built as a scalable family, sharing design principles as well as similar tooling and manufacturing strategies," GM said.www.detroitnews.com
