Special Weather Statement issued for Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Suwannee Strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours will impact portions of central Suwannee County through 200 PM EDT At 1259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dowling Park, or 11 miles north of Mayo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Live Oak, Wellborn, Dowling Park, Mcalpin and Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0