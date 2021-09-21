CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How Much Playtime Do Babies and Toddlers Need?

By Marygrace Taylor
whattoexpect.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour child learns about the world around her through play! Here's how to incorporate playtime into your little one's daily routine, plus why it's so important. The beloved children’s TV show host Mister Rogers was known to call play “the work of childhood.” And it really is! More than just a chance to have fun, play is how babies and toddlers learn about and interact with the world around them. So they need lots of time to do it — every single day.

www.whattoexpect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ecowatch.com

Babies Are Already Pooping Plastic, Study Finds

Babies haven't spent a lot of time on the planet, but apparently it's still enough time to be exposed to lots of plastic. A new study published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters Wednesday found an average of 36,000 nanograms of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) microplastics (MP) per gram of infant feces, compared to 2,600 nanograms for adults.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playtime#Toddlers#On Children#Toys#Aap
Fatherly

How Do Babies Get RSV?

As the COVID delta variant puts children in danger, another pediatric respiratory threat is making an unusual warm-weather appearance in parts of the country. In recent weeks, health systems nationwide have reported an unusual number of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common viral infection that can pose a serious threat to young children and infants. So how do babies get RSV, and how can you avoid the disease? Here’s what parents need to know.
KIDS
BabyCenter Blog

Best outdoor toys for toddlers and babies

BabyCenter selects products based on the research of our editors and the wisdom of parents in the BabyCenter Community. Learn more about our review process here. We may earn a commission from shopping links. IN THIS ARTICLE. For optimal healthy development, the AAP recommends at least 30 minutes of tummy...
KIDS
newfolks.com

How much sleep do teenagers need? Yours likely isn’t getting enough

Teenagers are famous for being tough to rise in the morning, and there’s a reason for that. They’re often tired because they didn’t get enough sleep, but there are ways to help them get more. With teenagers being at risk for sleep deprivation, it’s important to do what you can to combat it because sufficient sleep is essential for healthy development. If you are wondering whether or not your teen is getting enough sleep, you might be surprised.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
whattoexpect.com

Top Choking Hazards for Babies and Toddlers

You should always keep these household items and foods out of reach of young children. Choking happens when an object gets inhaled and then stuck in a person’s airway. Babies and small children are particularly at risk of choking because of their small throats and tracheas, making it easy for things to get stuck.
KIDS
whattoexpect.com

When Does Handedness Develop in Children?

Wondering whether you’ll have a lefty or a righty on your hands? Many kids switch back and forth for a while, though here’s when your toddler will likely settle on one side for good. In This Article. What is a dominant hand?. How and when do children develop handedness?. Just...
KIDS
todaysparent.com

What to do when your baby or toddler hates being in the car seat

When my daughter was a baby, every car ride ended in tears—hers, and often mine. She could only entertain herself for a few minutes before starting to wail. It was so bad that for a while, we tried to just stay close to home, going to local playgrounds instead of meeting friends across the city.
KIDS
whattoexpect.com

Boppy Recalls 3.3 Million Baby Loungers After 8 Infant Deaths

Experts say parents should stop using the lounger immediately due to suffocation risks for babies. The Boppy Company announced yesterday that it’s recalling 3.3 million of its popular baby lounger pillows after eight infants died while using the product. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), infants can...
HEALTH
Amomama

Woman Got Mad When She Saw Her Son Crying After Husband Bathed Him in Kitchen Sink

Reddit user MammaBearit33 discovered that her husband bathed their son in the sink and then called him gross before she completely banned him from bathing their child. Recently, a Reddit user named MammaBearit33 shared a post about the time her husband tried to bathe their son in the sink. The unsuspecting walked in and immediately stopped him because she thought it was "weird."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy