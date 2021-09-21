How Much Playtime Do Babies and Toddlers Need?

Teenagers are famous for being tough to rise in the morning, and there’s a reason for that. They’re often tired because they didn’t get enough sleep, but there are ways to help them get more. With teenagers being at risk for sleep deprivation, it’s important to do what you can to combat it because sufficient sleep is essential for healthy development. If you are wondering whether or not your teen is getting enough sleep, you might be surprised.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO