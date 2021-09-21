CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

After a flying start, Napoli's passionate fans are daring to dream of a first title since Maradona... their volatile owner has bonded with new boss Luciano Spalletti and relaxed players are scoring for fun

By Alvise Cagnazzo
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

The Napoli fans are dreaming again, dreaming of the return of the Diego Maradona days.

Not since the Argentinian superstar was playing in 1990 have Napoli lifted the Serie A title, but four wins in four matches has them at the summit of the Italian top-flight, with the city in full belief that they can win the Scudetto.

With the city on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius, Naples is now trembling with excitement as every goal from Luciano Spalletti's side goes in. After their 4-0 thrashing of Udinese, the Partenopei have 10 goals in four games and have conceded just two, exactly the sort of title-winning form required to mount a challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omr9G_0c3MDfKd00
Napoli are the new Serie A pace-setters with four wins from four to start the new season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVTK5_0c3MDfKd00
Napoli have not won a Serie A title since Diego Maradona (right) played for the club in 1990

A fantasy story is emerging in southern Italy. In the year Napoli changed their stadium name in tribute to the late Maradona, the squad are playing like the great man is in their squad. Napoli fans are now hoping there's a happy ending to this tale.

Sportsmail looks at what has been going right for Napoli so far this season...

FARMER SPALLETTI TO THE RESCUE

After Gennaro Gattuso's departure this summer, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the appointment of Spalletti as the club's new head coach.

After two years away from the game following his failed spell at Inter Milan, Spalletti was almost the forgotten man of football. There was great scepticism from the media after he was appointed, but now he's trying to wrestle the Serie A title away from the grasps of his former employers with Napoli.

Spalletti has surprised everyone so far, managing to establish a symbiotic relationship with the city, with the fans and with the team. The 62-year-old has channeled the energy of the returning Napoli fans to the stadium into the tenacity of the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHBvm_0c3MDfKd00
Luciano Spalletti is the Italian farmer who is masterminding Napoli's Serie A title challenge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Piki_0c3MDfKd00
The Partenopei have looked like Scudetto challengers, especially after a 2-1 win over Juventus

The club have not topped the Serie A table in over three years, in the 2017-18 season that saw them miss out on the Scudetto title by four points, and that fan excitement is growing.

While Maradona's name now overlooks the Napoli stadium, the club are playing in a much more mature way, compared to the Argentine's era 30 years ago. No longer is there one star they worship: Napoli have 11 lions on the pitch who share the same characteristics.

The 4-2-3-1 formation implemented by Napoli's new Italian coach seems to be the most elegant outfit for them. Spalletti is the only manager in Serie A who uses this formation and is deemed an expert in this set-up.

Gone is the performance anxiety that saw Gattuso's Napoli miss out on the Serie A top-four by a single goal. Spalletti seems to have more patience in explaining the movements to be made on the pitch without harassing the players by shouting criticisms at them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpFKk_0c3MDfKd00
Spalletti has relaxed this Napoli side after the tenure of the volatile Gennaro Gattuso (above)

After all, Spalletti is the humble manager who comes from the Florence farmland. His agricultural life is his second passion alongside football and he dedicates himself to the countryside.

The Montaione area near Florence, where he originates from, is known for being popular with American tourists and oligarchs, as the best wine in the region is grown there. Equally famous is Spalletti's favourite duck, Snow White, after the Italian manager posted a video of him feeding her a biscuit as if it were a pet over the summer.

Spalletti's history of growing wine, greenery, fruit and nurturing cows means he knows the importance of patience in waiting for results and success to come.

That was seen in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Leicester last week, with his Napoli side not clicking into gear until the 69th minute when they were two down.

He also has the backing of president De Laurentiis, who said after the 2-1 victory over Juventus earlier this month: 'Spalletti is a super coach and is never offended, unlike other coaches.

'I am really happy for this start, I have to congratulate Spalletti who is a very neat, diligent man, who manages things firmly, makes the team play very well and is not offended and has no ego when I ask him for some clarification (on things).'

SUPERSTITION IS THE WAY FOR NAPLES

Spalletti is helped by a city that is simply passionate about football, with Napoli the beating heart of southern Italy.

Every corner of Naples contains whispers and conversations about football, with the most popular topic being the city's football club's long 30-year wait for a Serie A title.

The fascination with Napoli is so strong in the ancient Italian city that balconies no longer contain the Italy flag following their Euro 2020 success, with banners showing the logo of the current Serie A leaders replacing them instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrlK1_0c3MDfKd00
Naples is a football crazy city that is heavily backed by religion (pictured: Napoli fans hold up a banner saying 'Thanks to the Pope' after fans returned to football grounds)

Children stride through the streets in Napoli colours as tourists are quickly picked up by the 'blue wave' that runs through the city.

Spalletti paid tribute to the city's fans after his side beat Udinese on Monday, saying: 'This love that the fans give us can be an important aid, it has already happened a few times but the important thing is to follow this up.

'The history of Napoli says that this team can win something important. Our reference is not the other teams (in the league) but the history of Napoli and what happened in the past, to play great matches and win great titles.

'Napoli have won the Scudetto in the past, it is clear that the teams that are in the standings with us are strong teams. I would put even one more in because I saw Fiorentina make an excellent start to the championship, so it will be a very difficult.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HORPJ_0c3MDfKd00
Napoli are linking good luck caused by the melting of San Gennaro's blood to their good start

Naples is also a very superstitious city and Napoli fans are hoping to use good luck to help their team win the Serie A title this season.

Sunday saw the traditional 'melting of the blood' ceremony in Naples which sees the city's archbishop liquify the blood of the ancient patron San Gennaro, a ritual that happens three times a year in order to bring good luck to the city.

Despite failed and concerning attempts to melt the blood in recent years, this month's successful ceremony came just over 24 hours before Napoli's 4-0 win over Udinese - and the club's supporters are willing to link the ritual to their football team's successful title charge.

INSIGNE FINALLY MATURES

Napoli's spine is finally being fixed after it broke during the Gattuso era.

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly is back to his best and is even turning into a goal threat by scoring in consecutive matches against Juventus and Udinese, while Fabian Ruiz has been freed up by Spalletti's 4-2-3-1 formation and is back in form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hc40h_0c3MDfKd00
Lorenzo Insigne is finally becoming the Napoli talisman after years of uncertainty and hiding

But the key man is Lorenzo Insigne, who plays in the attacking No 10 role that Maradona used to - and he is playing like the great man is helping him along.

Italy's Euro 2020 victory, which saw Insigne star in attack, has revolutionised the Napoli forward.

In the Maurizio Sarri days, he used to suffer from panic attacks and was accused of hiding on the pitch and losing his temper far too many times. Now 30 years of age, he is finally becoming a man and is the first to ask for the ball in difficult moments for his side.

Napoli are hoping to tie down their talisman to a new contract lasting until 2026, news that would increase the already fervent atmosphere the city is experiencing at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGKM8_0c3MDfKd00
Insigne (right) has been revolutionised by Italy's successful Euro 2020 campaign this year

At the moment, however, talks are currently stalling. Reports claim De Laurentiis and Insigne had an hour-long meeting that failed to arrive at a positive ending, with Insigne demanding more money than his current contract that expires next year.

Napoli know, however, that their continued rise in the Serie A table increases their bargaining ability in this Insigne episode.

OSIMHEN IS THE NEW HENRY

Also in Napoli's spine is striker Victor Osimhen, who had a settling in season in Naples last term but is finally hitting his stride under Spalletti.

The 22-year-old has begun this season with three goals in his first four games, with his own supporters comparing his running style to that of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

His brace away at Leicester in the Europa League shows how the Nigerian forward can become a dominant force across the continent, with Spalletti speaking highly of the young striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkbkj_0c3MDfKd00
Victor Osimhen (right) is the goalscoring striker leading Napoli's attack this season

The Napoli coach said after the Leicester game: 'I am a fan of Osimhen, here in Naples he can become a champion. You can make many comparisons with the strongest in the world but he can and must still improve a lot.

'He now he must find precision in the choices and movements he makes, sometimes he throws away possession.'

ANGUISSA STARRING IN NAPLES

Among the more under-rated players for Napoli this season includes former Fulham midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa, who is currently on loan from the Championship club.

The 25-year-old has made an immediate impact in southern Italy, putting in a stellar display during the 2-1 victory over Juventus after barely completing a day's training at his new side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aph4g_0c3MDfKd00
Former Fulham star Frank Zambo Anguissa (right) has made an immediate impact in Italy

The Cameroonian is now a fundamental part of Spalletti's side alongside Fabian Ruiz in midfield, with Anguissa deemed to be the heir to Allan, who left for Everton last season.

Anguissa's performances have been so strong that fans are already concerned when the midfielder has to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations this winter, which could rule him out for three weeks in Napoli's title charge.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Maradona set to be the subject of a 'The Last Dance'-style documentary on his time at Napoli, with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis paying tribute to the 'mythical figure' who brought them two Serie A titles

Diego Maradona is to be the subject of a global documentary on his time at Napoli – in the style of 'The Last Dance' Netflix series on basketball great Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The show, partly devised by current Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, will cover Maradona's seven...
THEATER & DANCE
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti: Losing at Leicester would've been unjust

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with his players after their 2-2 draw at Europa League opponents Leicester City. The Foxes were 2-0 ahead before Victor Osimhen struck twice to earn the point. “The team started the right way, then lost the ball a few too many times building out...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Diego Maradona
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
Daily Mail

Sampdoria 0-4 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side maintain their perfect Serie A record with another thumping win to reclaim top spot

Napoli reclaimed top spot in Serie A as in-form striker Victor Osimhen struck twice in an impressive 4-0 win at Sampdoria on Thursday, their fifth consecutive league victory. Luciano Spalletti's side are two points clear of Inter Milan and AC Milan with a perfect 15 points, scoring 14 goals and conceding two in their five games.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti happy with victory over Sampdoria: Osimhen devastating

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti says they can't get carried away with Thursday night's 4-0 rout of Sampdoria. Victor Osimhen (2), Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski struck the goals for Napoli. “We are happy with Osimhen because he works so hard in everything he does," Spalletti told DAZN. “It was a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Boss#Fulham#The Diego Maradona Days#Argentinian#Serie A#Italian#Partenopei#Argentine#The Serie A Top Four#Montaione#American#Europa League#Juventus#Naples Spalletti#The Blue Wave
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti seeks to cool expectations after victory over Cagliari

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti refused to get carried away after their 2-0 defeat of Cagliari. In the three matches played over the last week, Napoli scored 10 goals and kept three clean sheets. “We have already lost. We have already lost in previous years and know how that feels. We...
SOCCER
goal.com

Napoli star Osimhen matches Benzema's scoring tally for September

The Nigeria international is enjoying a rich vein of goalscoring form as the Parthenopeans continued their perfect Serie A start on Sunday. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema are the joint-top scorers in Europe’s top five leagues for the month of September. The Super Eagles star matched...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Watford boss Xisco Munoz confident he has backing from club owners after Hornets' stuttering start to the season as they look to avoid fourth consecutive Premier League defeat

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz is confident he retains the backing of the club's owners and fans ahead of Saturday's trip to Norwich. The Hornets started the campaign with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa but have lost their last three Premier League matches and travel to another newly-promoted side this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy