Elizabeth Kolade on How AI Is a 'Double-Edged Sword' & the Challenge of Harmonizing Cyber and Physical Security
Elizabeth Kolade is a cybersecurity analyst with the Defence Space Administration, Nigeria. She has expertise in incident handling and response, open source intelligence, and cyber diplomacy, and has been involved in the strategy, creation and implementation of security measures and the delivery of cybersecurity awareness across critical organizations. She has embarked on numerous campaigns to promote end-user security education in and outside Nigeria.www.darkreading.com
