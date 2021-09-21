Elizabeth Kolade on How AI Is a 'Double-Edged Sword' & the Challenge of Harmonizing Cyber and Physical Security

More than half of consumers surveyed by Ping Identity said they ditched an online service when logging in proved too frustrating. People have certain expectations when they sign into a website. They want the login and registration process to be smooth and convenient. They want to be able to access their information quickly and without any hiccups. And increasingly they want to know if and how their private data is being collected and used. Fail to meet expectations in any of those areas and you may find customers deserting your website in favor of one offered by a rival company.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO