Pinehurst, NC

Orthopedic surgeon convicted in tax scheme, allegedly diverted $1M from practice

By Laura Dyrda -
 9 days ago

A North Carolina orthopedic surgeon and his wife were convicted of tax fraud Sept. 20, the Justice Department said. 1. A federal jury found that James Rice, MD, owner of Sandhills Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic in Pinehurst, N.C., and his wife, who oversaw administrative operations at the practice, withheld almost $580,000 in Social Security and other taxes from employee wages from 2007 to 2016, according to the Justice Department.

