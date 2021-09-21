Orthopedic surgeon convicted in tax scheme, allegedly diverted $1M from practice
A North Carolina orthopedic surgeon and his wife were convicted of tax fraud Sept. 20, the Justice Department said. 1. A federal jury found that James Rice, MD, owner of Sandhills Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic in Pinehurst, N.C., and his wife, who oversaw administrative operations at the practice, withheld almost $580,000 in Social Security and other taxes from employee wages from 2007 to 2016, according to the Justice Department.www.beckersspine.com
Comments / 0