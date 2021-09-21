Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 5)
Tuesday heralds a weekly reset for Destiny 2, as well as the next chapter in the ongoing saga of the Season of the Lost. As the war between the Guardians and Xivu Arath intensifies, the fifth week of seasonal challenges are ready to take advantage of your newly-acquired trace rifle, test your aim with a bow-related quest, and throw some wild west flavor into the pot with hand cannons aimed at the solar system's greatest enemies.www.gamespot.com
