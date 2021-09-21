War Memorial Civic Center Exhibit honors fallen WWII soldiers from Beauregard Parish
During the month of September, the War Memorial Civic Center has a special exhibit meant to honor those from Beauregard Parish who lost their lives during World War II. The Respect and Remembrance exhibit is a joint project between the Beauregard Museum and the War Memorial Civic Center. The exhibit is designed to honor the 51 from Beauregard Parish brave heroes who paid the ultimate price in service to their country during World War II.www.leesvilledailyleader.com
Comments / 0