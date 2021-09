FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In an effort to help women across the region enhance their knowledge of soil, an informational workshop was held at North Dakota State University. “This is our first night and it is women interested, that maybe have a little bit of land, all the way to inherent land. We are working together for soil health in kind of a discovery process where women can learn from one another, and do tours of each others farms,” Women in Conservation Group Co-Organizer Noreen Thomas said.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO