A bevy of owners of local TV stations have already moved to stop selling ads based on traditional TV ratings. Nielsen intends to start helping the effort next year. The measurement giant, which has been under scrutiny in recent months for what media and advertising companies believe is a slower approach to transforming its long-held ratings of TV audiences, said it intends to follow many TV stations that have already adopted the use of overall viewer impressions. Both Nielsen’s national and local ratings methodologies have lost the backing of the Media Rating Council after the organization determined Nielsen has undercounted viewers amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO