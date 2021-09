Now's your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. I love this slate! I don't think I've gone through our projection system so quickly and found the guys who I wanted instantly. It feels like we have a ton of great hitters in some fantastic spots and it stuck out like a sore thumb. A lot of those guys are reasonably priced, too, and it makes for an incredible slate. The only real question mark is the pitcher position, but we feel like we have two strong guys to lean on. With that in mind, let's start there!

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO