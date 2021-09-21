CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Before Gabby Petito, Hundreds Of Indigenous Girls Went Missing In Wyoming To Little Media Attention

By Bilal Morris
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tragic story of Gabby Petito has taken the world by storm. A quick search of her name on any social media platform will result in thousands and thousands of posts on her disappearance. The news media runs updates on her story by the hour, keeping her top of mind...

praisecleveland.com

Comments / 7

Roxanne
8d ago

The reservations have their own sovereignty, they should do something themselves about their own crimes. The majority of native Americans crimes are by their own people & their high risk lifestyles. ---"In Unanimous Ruling, SCOTUS Affirms Authority of Native American Tribal Governments and Police Forces"

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Indigenous women and girls remain missing, many in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the disappearance of Gabby Petito continues to get national attention, advocates point out she’s not the only one. Now, they’re trying to draw more attention to the problem of missing women across the West. Right now, there are hundreds of missing Native women whose cases...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
New York Post

Gabby Petito pal says she uncharacteristically blew her off before she went missing

A friend of Gabby Petito said the two were supposed to meet at Yellowstone National Park — but she never heard from the Long Island woman, who has since disappeared. Petito, 22, was due to meet up with her pal on Aug. 29 at Yellowstone and was supposed to call her that day — the friend’s birthday — to nail down the specifics, the Sun reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Attorney For Brian Laundrie’s Family Says FBI Has Asked Parents For Personal Belongings To Help With DNA Matching

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says the FBI has asked his parents for some of his personal belongings to help with DNA matching. Laundrie is at the center of a national manhunt after he came back from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito. Her body was found more than a week ago in Wyoming. Laundrie hasn’t been seen since September 14. He’s a person of interest in the case, and a warrant is out for his arrest for alleged debit card fraud. A memorial service was held for Petito over the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
wmleader.com

Gabby Petito pal suspicious of phone call before she went missing

A friend of Gabby Petito said the two were supposed to meet at Yellowstone National Park — but she never heard from the Long Island woman, who has since disappeared. Petito, 22, was due to meet up with her pal on Aug. 29 at Yellowstone and was supposed to call her that day — the friend’s birthday — to nail down the specifics, The Sun reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Women#Indigenous People#Brown Girls#Americans#Grand Teton National Park#Arapaho Indians
montanarightnow.com

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA responds to Gabby Petito case

The group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA (MMIWUSA) released an official statement Thursday after the case of Gabby Petito gained national news coverage. Some felt the well-covered incident quickly gained traction over other missing and murdered cases, especially those of Indigenous women, and are citing racial inequality as the cause.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Brian Laundrie acted normally after Gabby Petito went missing

Brian Laundrie took idyllic family bicycle rides and acted like he didn’t have a care in the world in the weeks when murdered girlfriend Gabby Petito was missing, according to a horrified Florida neighbor. “Everything was just normal life once he came back,” Charlene Guthrie told Fox News of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Press Democrat

Gabby Petito received nationwide attention. Khadijah Britton, like many missing Indigenous women, did not

Remembering their names: Some of the missing and murdered Indigenous people among the Round Valley Indian Tribes Yolanda Hoaglen, the Round Valley Indian Tribes’ Native American Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program director, shared some of the names of Indigenous people in her community near Covelo who have been murdered or gone missing over the years, some of whom are men, and most of whom received little publicity. “We just want our loved one’s crime to be solved and their names out there too,” Hoaglen said. Here are the ones she listed: Rosalena “Belle” Rodrigues Nicole Smith Rachel Sloan Micheal Leon Pena Ivan Tillotson Jr. Robert Want William Bettega Kenneth Whipple Vanessa Niko Stephanie Faye Myers Noland Mitchell Charles “Buzzy"Mitchell Yancy McCloud Jr. Theresa Brown Joe Poe Jason McLean Virgil Bussell Al’ Awnie O’con Joseph Basurto Budd Lincoln Leeroy Russ Donald Stanley Godfrey Luke John Jr. George “Kabby” Oakes ______ YWCA Sonoma County’s domestic violence crisis hotline Anyone who is need of help can call the YWCA’s 24-hour domestic violence crisis hotline at 707-546-1234.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
cleveland19.com

Families of missing Black women call for same attention as Gabby Petito case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It seems like each day when you turn on your TV screen, you see Gabby Petito’s face. Petito, 22, was found dead after she went missing during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend. The ongoing investigation has started many conversations in homes across America, especially families...
CLEVELAND, OH
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy