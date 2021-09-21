Clever Ep. 155: Creative Acts for Curious People With d.school’s Sarah Stein Greenberg
On this episode of Clever, Amy Devers talks to Sarah Stein Greenberg, Executive Director of the Stanford d.school. She spent her childhood in Philly running bases, reading books and getting lost in her vivid imagination. After getting an undergraduate degree in History, she embarked on an MBA at Stanford, which resulted in her introduction to the d.school and into the dynamic and fascinating world of design. As a lover of complexity and intersections, she found her tribe. Now she’s authored Creative Acts for Curious People, a rich and visual resource filled with innovative exercises aimed at helping everyone unlock their own creative potential. Listen:design-milk.com
