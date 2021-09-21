Main Line Health Hospitals Nationally Recognized for Cardiovascular Care

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week sent a letter to the General Assembly announcing the availability of COVID-19 vaccination rates by legislative district on the commonwealth’s open data portal, in addition to the zip code, county-level and statewide vaccination data already available. The vaccination data by legislative district excludes those districts fully or partially located in Philadelphia County which is a separate CDC-designated vaccine jurisdiction. The legislative district dashboard will be updated monthly.

