Main Line Health Hospitals Nationally Recognized for Cardiovascular Care
RADNOR, PA — All four of Main Line Health’s acute care hospitals are the recipients of the 2021 American Heart Association (AHA) Mission: Lifeline award. Each hospital independently received these recognitions by implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.www.mychesco.com
