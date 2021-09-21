CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Main Line Health Hospitals Nationally Recognized for Cardiovascular Care

 8 days ago
RADNOR, PA — All four of Main Line Health’s acute care hospitals are the recipients of the 2021 American Heart Association (AHA) Mission: Lifeline award. Each hospital independently received these recognitions by implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

MyChesCo

Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) announced the first surgery performed with the ExcelsiusGPS® Cranial Solutions for robot-assisted navigated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Cranial Solutions is the latest evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS® platform, transforming it to a 2-in-1 application system, and is now commercially available in the United States.
MyChesCo

Department of Health Releases Vaccination Dashboard by Legislative Districts

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week sent a letter to the General Assembly announcing the availability of COVID-19 vaccination rates by legislative district on the commonwealth’s open data portal, in addition to the zip code, county-level and statewide vaccination data already available. The vaccination data by legislative district excludes those districts fully or partially located in Philadelphia County which is a separate CDC-designated vaccine jurisdiction. The legislative district dashboard will be updated monthly.
MyChesCo

HHS Secretary on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement on the significance of booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reaching millions of eligible people across the country, following decisions made by Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and then Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, respectively.
MyChesCo

VA Makes Strides to Provide Practical Resources for Transitioning Service Members

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs states it wants to ensure service members exiting the military have the appropriate resources needed to transition back into civilian life. To improve the experience and outcomes of service members transitioning, VA has new initiatives, partnerships and training opportunities. Launched this September,...
