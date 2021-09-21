CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans Name Starting QB vs Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 8 days ago

The Houston Texans have officially named rookie quarterback Davis Mills the team's starting quarterback for Thursday night's contest against the Carolina Panthers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring in Houston's loss to Cleveland on Sunday and was relieved by the third-round pick, Mills. Mills finished the game completing just 8/18 passes for 102 yards. He threw for one touchdown but also threw a pick.

Carolina's defense has been dominant in the first two games of the season combining for 10 sacks and 21 QB hits, making this a huge challenge for the rookie quarterback.

The Panthers and Texans are scheduled to kick things off at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Texans offensive preview: Panthers in primetime

The Carolina Panthers marched to a 2-0 record as they claimed victory over their hated rival, the New Orleans Saints, ending a few seasons of frustration in spectacular fashion. The team as a whole controlled the game, but compared to the defense, the offense still has more polishing to do. After a first half that was completely dominant, the offense stalled in the third quarter and cost the defense a shutout with a perplexing turnover. To have a chance at postseason glory, they’ll need to learn to play all four quarters and not let up.
NFL
kion546.com

Texans’ rookie QB Mills to face Panthers’ top-ranked defense

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first career start Thursday night against a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks first in the NFL. Mills made his debut in the second half of a loss to Cleveland last Sunday after Tyrod Taylor was injured. The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The last time they opened a season 3-0 was in 2015 when they won their first 14 games and reached the Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Tonight: Panthers vs. Texans channel, live stream, start time, more

Who plays in Week 3’s Thursday Night Football game tonight? The hot 2-0 Carolina Panthers head to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. Week 2 rocked the NFL with injuries, especially the QB position. It affected many teams, and Houston was one of them — how will rookie Texans QB Davis Mills fare? What channel is the game on, and where can you live stream Thursday Night Football tonight? Here’s a preview of the contest plus all the information you need to watch the Panthers vs. Texans.
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans QB: David Culley confirms Davis Mills will start against Panthers, Jeff Driskel could be active

Houston Texans head coach David Culley confirmed that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is inactive Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. In Taylor’s absence, rookie quarterback Davis Mills starts for the Texans. Taylor injured his hamstring against the Cleveland Browns. Because of star quarterback Deshaun Watson being inactive going into the game, Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft, got the nod.
NFL
houstontexans.com

David Culley outlines QB plans vs. Panthers

Rookie Davis Mills will make his first NFL start when the Houston Texans host the 2-0 Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. "Davis will start the game," Head Coach David Culley said Tuesday. "Tyrod will not play." Taylor suffered a hamstring injury on a 15-yard touchdown run late in the second...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Network#Espn#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Callihan
Boston Globe

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills to start for Texans Thursday night against Panthers

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve, which means that he must miss at least three games.
NFL
NFL

Rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF,' Tyrod Taylor placed on IR

Houston Texans coach David Culley confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Davis Mills will start against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football with starter Tyrod Taylor having been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Taylor's placement on IR came Tuesday afternoon after Culley had announced Mills' starting role.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans DE Whitney Mercilus sacks Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus was able to get his 56th career sack by dropping Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Mercilus knew that getting a sack of the former New York Jets 2018 first-round pick would be difficult given how successful Carolina’s offensive line has been through the first two games at keeping Darnold upright.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
42
Followers
706
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy