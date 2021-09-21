John Diggle Teams up With Kelly in Supergirl Episode 6.12 Photos
John Diggle Teams up With Kelly in Supergirl Episode 6.12 Photos. The CW’s Supergirl recently reached the midpoint of season 6, and it’s now speeding towards the series’ grand finale. The last season will consist of 20 episodes total, and the upcoming twelfth installment brings a familiar face back to National City. The freshly released promotional photos tease that David Ramsey will return as John Diggle. He will most likely offer his help to Kara and the Super Friends. Perhaps the former high-ranking ARGUS agent will offer some advice to Kelly, who is just now stepping into her brother’s shoes and taking up her legacy as Guardian. Diggle’s latest appearance on the show dates back to the final part of the Elseworlds crossover.www.superherohype.com
