CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

John Diggle Teams up With Kelly in Supergirl Episode 6.12 Photos

SuperHeroHype
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Diggle Teams up With Kelly in Supergirl Episode 6.12 Photos. The CW’s Supergirl recently reached the midpoint of season 6, and it’s now speeding towards the series’ grand finale. The last season will consist of 20 episodes total, and the upcoming twelfth installment brings a familiar face back to National City. The freshly released promotional photos tease that David Ramsey will return as John Diggle. He will most likely offer his help to Kara and the Super Friends. Perhaps the former high-ranking ARGUS agent will offer some advice to Kelly, who is just now stepping into her brother’s shoes and taking up her legacy as Guardian. Diggle’s latest appearance on the show dates back to the final part of the Elseworlds crossover.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Supergirl (Season 6 Episode 12) “Blind Spots”, trailer, release date

Kelly is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey. However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl who is busy fighting Nyxly. Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex, Diggle and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. Startattle.com – Supergirl | The CW.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Mxy in the Middle (Season 6 Episode 11)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11, “Mxy in the Middle,” is bogged down with too much exposition from start to finish. Its saving graces are Thomas Lennon’s Mxy and a magical twist involving Lena Luthor: She’s a witch. While this revelation doesn’t make a ton of sense, it is an unexpected...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12: Blind Spots

This is it. We’ve been saying “Guardian is coming” since May of this year. Now, she’s finally here. Kelly Olsen suits up as Guardian and Diggle pays National City a visit on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, “Blind Spots.”. It’s still unknown why Dig will end up in National City....
TV SERIES
localdvm.com

The First Actor to Co-Write an Episode for CW’s SUPERGIRL!

Azie Tesfai who stars in Supergirl shares her experience about how her character Kelly Olsen, becomes the superhero Guardian, an episode she co-wrote. It’s the first time an actor has penned an episode for a Greg Berlanti series. SUPERGIRL is in the midst of its 6th & final season, this new episode airs tonight 8pm only on DCW50!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Diggle
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
David Ramsey
Person
Melissa Benoist
cartermatt.com

Supergirl season 6 episode 13 spoilers: A test of courage

Want to learn a little more about Supergirl season 6 episode 13? Next week’s episode seems to be very much about courage — so how will it play out?. The first thing that we’ll say about this episode is rather simple: If you’ve been enjoying Nyxly as a part of this story, there’s more of her coming — in particular a battle between her and Kara as they each try to get hold of a magical totem. This is the sort of thing that could be a game-changer, but it’s far from the only one at this point in the story. Think in terms of what’s going on with Lena, and how this could be used to better define her own future moving forward.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Teases Major Storyline for Iris in Season 8

The CW's The Flash will return for its eighth season this fall, kicking off with the five-part premiere event "Armageddon" in November. But once the series moves into the heart of Season 8 after that eagerly-anticipated event, it sounds like fans can expect a major storyline for Iris West Allen (Candice Patton.) According to series showrunner Eric Wallace, dealing with Iris' time sickness will be a huge part of the season and will be a season-long problem for the series to solve.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Kelly Olsen’s Guardian Debut is Supergirl at Its Best

Out of all the Arrowverse shows, Supergirl has always been the most upfront and open about its politics. From explicitly positioning Kara Zor-El as a refugee in the expository narration that opens each episode to telling stories about immigration, police brutality, and LGBTQ rights, this is a show that takes the promise of hope, help, and compassion for all very seriously.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Breaks Down Kelly's 'Uncomfortable' Conversation with Kara: 'There Was a Lot of Crying'

This week’s Supergirl leaned into uncomfortable conversations as Kelly Olsen tried to get the rest of the Superfriends to focus their attention on an underserved community in dire need of help — but found herself shouting into the void. Tuesday’s episode, titled “Blind Spots,” centered around the Ormfell building collapse that made nearby residents, including young Joey (Aiden Stoxx), severely ill. The Arrowverse show’s titular hero meant well in her quest to find Nxyly — the Fifth Dimensional imp was a major threat to National City — but her focused efforts ignored the immediate crisis directly caused by this conflict: a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Super Friends#Argus#Elseworlds#Ormfell#Cw
SuperHeroHype

National City Is Attacked by a Dragon in Supergirl Episode 6.13 Promo

National City Is Attacked by a Dragon in Supergirl Episode 6.13 Promo. Prepare for trouble, and make it double. The CW just debuted a promo for the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl season 6, where the heroine will have to deal with a dragon. Kara and the Super Friends have a history with fire-breathing lizards, as they faced one in episode 6 of season 4. That time, the heroes of National City met Spike, the shape-shifting lizard that also appeared on the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Now dragons are back in town, as part of the plan that Nyxly is plotting to capture magical totems and gain ultimate power. But first, she will have to overcome the superpowered ensemble that dedicates their lives to protect the weak.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Review: Blind Spots

I've had a love-hate relationship with Supergirl over the years, but when I heard Azie Tesfai would be co-writing Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, I was immediately interested again. Thankfully, "Blind Spots" was one of my favorite episodes of the series, thanks to the deep dive into Kelly Olsen as...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

SEAL Team season five kicks off on CBS on Sunday, October 10, 2021 before moving over to Paramount+ for the full season. The network’s just released the first batch of photos from season five episode one, “Trust, But Verify: Part 1,” which was directed by Christopher Chulack from a script by Spencer Hudnut.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Titans Star Addresses Their Departure From the Show

Titans Star Addresses Their Departure From the Show. Warning: This post has spoilers for Titans season 3 episode 9, “Souls.” So don’t read any further if you aren’t up to date with the show!. In superhero stories, death is rarely the end. Take HBO Max’s Titans as an example. Conor...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Supergirl: "Magical Thinking" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Magical Thinking", the fourteenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, October 5th. Recently, Lena discovered that her mother, Elizabeth Walsh, was actually a powerful witch and Lena has inherited her mother's magical abilities. Lena is reluctant to believe in this magic as a woman of science, but it sounds like she's going to need to sort things out in order to join the fight to stop Nyxly, who has created some significant problems for the Super Friends.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Beth Looks Worried for Her Parents in Stargirl Episode 2.08 Photos

Beth Looks Worried for Her Parents in Stargirl Episode 2.08 Photos. The CW has dropped a brand-new set of promotional photos for the upcoming eighth episode of Stargirl season 2. As recently teased in the promo, the upcoming installment will feature the on-screen return of Solomon Grundy, who has been hidden in the woods by Rick Tyler after the events of the season 1 finale. But it appears that fans will have to wait for the episode to air to see what’s up with the former Injustice Society of America member, as the pictures don’t show the massive hulking being.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl Showrunners Tease Love Story for Lex Luthor, Nyxly in Final Episodes

Currently, on Supergirl, the titular heroine and the rest of the Super Friends are trying to stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), a Fifth Dimensional Imp determined to acquire the power that will let her get vengeance on those who have wronged her - including Supergirl herself (Melissa Benoist). While this could spell trouble for National City as much as it does for the heroes, there's another threat set to return. Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) isn't done just yet, and when he returns it sounds like he won't just find in Nyxly someone with similar aims, he'll find love, too.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Gal Gadot Hints At Wonder Woman/Supergirl Team-Up With New Photo

Gal Gadot may have hinted at a DCEU team-up between Wonder Woman and Supergirl in a recent social media post. The Girl of Steel will finally make her debut in the franchise in the upcoming The Flash, with Sasha Calle taking on the iconic role of Superman’s Kryptonian cousin. Rumors persist that Gadot may be showing up as Diana Prince, too, and the Justice League star has only fueled that talk with a photo she shared to her Instagram stories.
CELEBRITIES
SuperHeroHype

Supergirl Showrunners Tease a Romance Between Lex and Nyxly

Supergirl Showrunners Tease a Romance Between Lex and Nyxly. Lex Luthor and Nyxly already pose big enough threats on their own against Kara Danvers and her allies. But as Supergirl’s final season comes to a close, the two villains will find some common ground, plus a little something extra. According to showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, viewers can expect Lex and Nyxly to become the Arrowverse’s new celebrity couple throughout the show’s remaining episodes.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

The CW Announces Finale Dates For Supergirl and Stargirl

The CW Announces Finale Dates For Supergirl and Stargirl. It’s been an unusual year for TV thanks to the coronavirus. Because of this, a number of shows have set fall dates for their season (or series) finales. The CW has just announced when a few of its own series will be going off the air this year, including two major Arrowverse properties. Stargirl will close out its second season on November 2. The following week, Supergirl will wrap up its six-season run on November 9.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy