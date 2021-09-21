John Diggle Teams up With Kelly in Supergirl Episode 6.12 Photos

Want to learn a little more about Supergirl season 6 episode 13? Next week’s episode seems to be very much about courage — so how will it play out?. The first thing that we’ll say about this episode is rather simple: If you’ve been enjoying Nyxly as a part of this story, there’s more of her coming — in particular a battle between her and Kara as they each try to get hold of a magical totem. This is the sort of thing that could be a game-changer, but it’s far from the only one at this point in the story. Think in terms of what’s going on with Lena, and how this could be used to better define her own future moving forward.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO