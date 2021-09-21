CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor and Jane Party Hard in What If…? Episode 7 Preview

SuperHeroHype
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor and Jane Party Hard in What If…? Episode 7 Preview. Fans have seen the fat version of the Northern god, but what about party animal Thor? It seems that the next installment in the What If…? animated series will show Odin’s son having some fun while partying with his love interest, Jane. The story will engage how Thor would behave if he were an only child. According to the producers, if Loki had never joined Asgard, the god of thunder would have had so much more fun in his life.

www.superherohype.com

keengamer.com

Tiny Thor Preview: Loki-ing Good!

Developed by Asylum Square and published by Intermediaware Tiny Thor is a 2D retro inspired platformer set to release on PC at some undetermined point in the future; the steam page listing states it will release “When it’s done”. Tiny Thor sees you playing the titular Thor on his birthday and embarking on a big adventure armed with his trusty hammer Mjölnir.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 7: Is Chris Hemsworth the Thor voice actor?

What If? episode 7 features a version of Thor who is an only child. Loki was never adopted and so Thor enjoyed a relaxed upbringing where he didn’t have to compete with the God of Mischief. Thor is the main character of episode 7 and so has a big part to play. Whoever is voicing Thor has a lot of lines to deliver, but who is voicing the God of Thunder? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether it’s Chris Hemsworth as Thor, or if he’s been replaced.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Exclusive Clip From This Week's What If...? Shows Thor Meeting Jane and A Band of Skrulls

In this week’s episode of What If…?, “What If… Thor Was An Only Child?”, a very merry-sounding Thor is making new friends. The above exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode shows the Crown Prince of Asgard offering libations, crudités, or baked goods to a woman he’s just met – Dr. Jane Foster, “of Earth.” Just moments before, he’s surrounded by a group of Skrulls who amuse the Asgardian royal by shape-shifting into him, one at a time.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

the next episode will be about Thor

After starting Captain Carter and T’Challa, the Star-Lord episodes, the “dark” theme of What If…? took over with the murdered Avengers, a murdered Tony Stark, an evil Doctor Strange and a bunch of Marvel zombies. Now it’s up to Thor discover your alternate destiny in the new installment of the Marvel series. Marvel’s What If turns the MCU script upside down, reinventing famous movie events in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + this August from director Bryan Andrews and lead writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on several MCU heroes (overseen by Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher), with a voice cast that includes a series of stars reprising their roles.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Episode 7 "Party Thor" is an "Easter Egg Heaven" According to Show's Head Writer

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? continues to break trends and the whole typical way of telling stories through alternate realities reintroducing events we already know. For Episode 7, it will be all about “Party Thor,” one of the most anticipated in the canon series, and according to the show’s head writer, it is going to be an “easter egg heaven,” seemingly hinting fans to keep an open eye for these clues.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Party Thor In This Week’s What If…?

The latest episode of Disney Plus show What If…?, “What if… Thor Was an Only Child?” follows the idea that Odin never kept baby Loki and returned him to his native Jotunheim. So, Thor grows up believing he is an only child, because as far as we know, Hela is still around, she just hasn’t made her grand entrance yet.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If Writer: Party Thor Episode "Less Tragic" Than Doctor Strange Supreme

For those hoping to see Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth) down on his luck similar to Dr. Strange Supreme, you may not want to hold your breath. After Marvel unveiled the official character poster for the Asgardian on Monday, What If...? head writer AC Bradley teased a little snippet of what fans should expect for the show's seventh episode this Wednesday. In short, it's not going to be nearly as dark as the reality-shattering strange episode from earlier this month.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SuperHeroHype

What If…? Season 1 Episode 7 – What Did You Think?!

What If…? Season 1 Episode 7 – What Did You Think?!. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of What If…?. Casual Marvel fans may be surprised to hear it, but the Thor comics aren’t comedic. Nor is the Son of Odin a big goof like his MCU counterpart. Regardless, Chris Hemsworth’s take on Thor is popular among the general public, and now he’s headlining the funniest episode of What If…? to date.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Poster Reveals A New Look At The Animated God Of Thunder Dubbed "Party Thor"

Marvel Studios will reveal the title of Wednesday's episode of What If...? tomorrow, but for now, we have a teaser poster hinting at what's to come. Thanks to merchandise and promo art for the animated Disney+ series, it's been confirmed that this is "Party Thor," with the prevailing theory being that this God of Thunder was never humbled by his father, Odin (meaning this is probably a new take on Thor).
COMICS
IGN

Marvel's What If...? New Episode Will Focus on Thor

Marvel has teased the next episode of What If…? that releases tomorrow. The new episode of What If…? will focus on Thor. It remains to be seen which MCU story will be featured What If…? season 1, episode 7. Just like every other episode, the new one is expected to subvert expectations. Previous episode of What If…? followed Killmonger, who saved Tony Stark in Afghanistan. To know what went down in the previous episode, check out our recap of What If…? season 1, episode 6. The story of Killmonger-focused will most likely be continued in the second season of What If…?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

How Did Thor Grow Up Without Loki on Marvel's What If..? Episode 7

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This portion may contain spoilers for What If..?. Read at your own risk!. The title of Marvel’s What If..? Episode 7 already gave the premise of Thor growing up without Loki, What If... Thor was an Only Child?, and such an upbringing made him a different one than that we used to know and love. Their brotherhood, though, still has something in it, but how did that happen?
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘What If…?’ 1×07 Review: “What If…Thor Were an Only Child?”

Disney+’s What If…? is both Marvel’s first attempt at playing in the multiverse sandbox, and the first animated show set fully in the MCU. But What If…? doesn’t seem interested in being a placeholder for the live-action shows, it’s got stories to tell, and some of them might end up being as interesting as the ones we originally saw. Episode 1×07 “What If…Thor Were an Only Child?” focuses on Thor and how his being an only sibling stopped him from becoming the hero we know and love.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Thor #17

THE EPIC FINALE OF “REVELATIONS”! Thor, ruler of Asgard, can now focus on just that – ruling! But with power comes truth, and Thor will learn that being king isn’t so simple. When havoc on Midgard begins, Mjolnir seems to have vanished under the Avengers’ watch. And Thor must learn more than one truth this day. The shocking conclusion of “Revelations” that no one will see coming is here!
COMICS
Variety

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Series Creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski is onboard to write the project. He will also executive producer under his Studio JMS banner. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, will produce the reboot. The new iteration of the sci-fi series is described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” In the series, John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and...
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 7: Is Natalie Portman the Jane Foster voice actor?

The latest episode of Marvel’s What If? is here, retelling the events of 2011’s Thor with a more jovial atmosphere. In this installment, the God of Thunder isn’t a brooding, rebellious young prince, but instead a party-obsessed rebel, using Earth as his latest site for increasingly wild antics. As a spin on the first Thor movie, Jane Foster returns, too – the young scientist who falls in love with Thor, despite their differences. In the MCU, she’s played by Natalie Portman – but does she return here? We dig into whether Natalie Portman is the Jane Foster voice actor.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Captain Marvel vs. Thor: What If..? Episode 7 solves an Avengers 5 mystery

This week’s episode of What If…? is undoubtedly the show’s most lighthearted, carefree installment to date. The episode (titled “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?”) takes Marvel fans to a timeline in which, as its title suggests, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was raised without his adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) around. And consequently, Thor grew up to become nothing more than a total party animal as an adult.
TV SERIES

