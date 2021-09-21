Thor and Jane Party Hard in What If…? Episode 7 Preview
Thor and Jane Party Hard in What If…? Episode 7 Preview. Fans have seen the fat version of the Northern god, but what about party animal Thor? It seems that the next installment in the What If…? animated series will show Odin's son having some fun while partying with his love interest, Jane. The story will engage how Thor would behave if he were an only child. According to the producers, if Loki had never joined Asgard, the god of thunder would have had so much more fun in his life.
