Thor and Jane Party Hard in What If…? Episode 7 Preview

Marvel has teased the next episode of What If…? that releases tomorrow. The new episode of What If…? will focus on Thor. It remains to be seen which MCU story will be featured What If…? season 1, episode 7. Just like every other episode, the new one is expected to subvert expectations. Previous episode of What If…? followed Killmonger, who saved Tony Stark in Afghanistan. To know what went down in the previous episode, check out our recap of What If…? season 1, episode 6. The story of Killmonger-focused will most likely be continued in the second season of What If…?

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO