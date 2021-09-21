CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu's rapid rise to the A-list! How tennis ace and Tiffany's new '£2m' poster girl, 18, has bagged a celeb stylist, party invites and free hotel stays in the 10 days since her US Open win (but is still keeping up with her training)

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Since winning the US Open 10 days ago, tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has embraced her rapid rise onto the A-list.

After becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam title for 44 years earlier this month, the 18-year-old has had a meteoric soaring of fame in the last few weeks.

Last night she showed off her epic star power as she attended an exclusive the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. bash at The Londoner Hotel for a London Fashion Week event.

The teenager showcased sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the intimate party as she was named the brand's newest ambassador in a deal estimated to be worth more than £2million.

Meanwhile she donned a cream and white Erdem ensemble as she snuggled up to new celebrity friends including Edward Enninful and Malala, revealing the results of her new celebrity stylist Nicky Yates.

Despite her rise to the top of the A-list in less than two weeks, the 18-year-old still has to go to practice, with snaps from today showing the teen in a lowkey hoodie and tennis skirt as she returned to her Bromley home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqrPE_0c3M9ajh00
From sitting her A-levels in Bromley earlier this summer to becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam title for 44 years when she won the US Open earlier this month, Emma Raducanu has had meteoric rise to fame in the last two weeks

Despite her rise to the top of the A-list in less than two weeks, the 18-year-old still has to go to practice, with snaps from today showing the teen in a lowkey hoodie and tennis skirt as she returned to her Bromley home

EXCLUSIVE PARTY INVITES

