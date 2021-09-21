CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Added 106 Deaths a Day from COVID-19 Over Past Week

By BirminghamWatch
 8 days ago
The Alabama Department of Public Health added 250 deaths from COVID-19 in its daily update Tuesday, pushing the total for the pandemic to 13,460. The rate has increased by a record 106 deaths a day over the past week, according to ADPH reports. There had been a lull in reporting over the weekend, so part of the large number of deaths on Tuesday came from catching up with that. Still, officials note that while there is a lag of several days to two weeks in the reporting and confirmation of COVID deaths, the growing 7-day average reflects an increase in the number of people dying from the disease.

birminghamwatch.org

State Reports 133 COVID Deaths, 3,366 New Cases in Thursday Update

Alabama added 3,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 133 deaths from the disease in Thursday’s daily update by the state Department of Public Health. There have been 13,798 deaths from the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. The average number of deaths added by the ADPH continued to grow, reaching 134 a day in the update Thursday. That is almost seven times the average on 20 deaths a day at the beginning of September. There is a lag time of about two weeks for reporting and confirming COVID deaths, officials say.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

High COVID Plateau In Colorado Somewhat Dependent On Vaccines For Children

DENVER (CBS4) – “No sorry we don’t have any,” said the worker at a pharmacy CBS4 called, looking for a COVID rapid test. They’re hard to find. People are still coming for tests at places like Denver’s All City Stadium, a site run by COVID Check Colorado. “We had a friend whose daughter was exposed. We had dinner with her afterwards and she told us about that,” said Dale Schellenger, who came for testing along with his wife, Fran. While cases again surged at the end of August in Colorado and into September, numbers are leveling off and even declining slightly. “There’s about 900...
COLORADO STATE
Alabama Records Another Drop in New Cases of COVID-19

The average number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama dropped Friday for the fifth consecutive day,. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,569 new cases in its daily update, raising the total for the pandemic to 784,484. The state has averaged 2,806 cases a day over the past week, reflecting a decline for five days in a row. The weekly average is down by 16% since Friday of last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Adph#Covid
