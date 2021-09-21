CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Saying Netflix’s Squid Game Is ‘Haunting Their Dreams’

By Kimberley Bond
 8 days ago
If you’re looking for a drama that’s set to mess with your mind, then look no further than Netflix’s new series, Squid Game. The Korean-language drama sees hundreds of debt-driven contestants invited to take part in a series of children’s games – but it’s not fun, silly hijinks as these high-stakes carry deadly risks.

Netflix Releases Deadly Child's Play K-drama Squid Game with Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo

This Friday September 17th is another Netflix K-drama drop, the previous one was the critically acclaimed D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) and this time its Squid Game with Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo plus a bevy of supporting characters some of whom will probably not make it out of the first game alive. The drama is set in the present day as over 400 losers in life find themselves assembled together and offered a chance to win millions of dollars for playing a series of “games” based on classic South Korean childhood romps. Unfortunately for them, the games are all life-and-death and really mostly death and only the lone survivor/winner gets the money. I would have been more way into this drama but for the fact that I’m read the mangas As the God’s Will (Kami-sama no Iu Tōri) and Alice in Borderland as well as the movie adaptation of the former and the Netflix J-dorama adaptation of the latter, and both deal with lots of people rounded together by an unknown higher power to play survival games. As the God’s Will games are even based on Japanese child games like Squid Game, so this drama doesn’t have the freshness (for me), but I still plan to watch aa K-drama take on this concept. The preview looks great and the powerhouse cast is a huge draw.
Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God's Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
Netflix's "Squid Game," a series of childlike games with a deadly twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat

If you have been on Netflix recently, you have probably seen the newest trending show, “Squid Game.” The nine-episode series was released Sept. 17 and follows 456 players competing in six murderous children’s games. Since it was released, the show has been dominating Netflix’s ratings. The show follows Seong Gi-hun...
Netflix's Squid Game takes the kids-fight-to-the-death thriller to new places

To most of the world, money equates to survival. Apart from the richest few, people living in capitalist countries have to plan their lives based around their ability to make money: how they can leverage their skills into profit, what jobs have the best earning potential, how much they need to support their lifestyles and their loved ones. At some point, everyone has considered what they’re willing to do for money, and the answer to that question really depends on how desperate we are. So it isn’t unthinkable that someone might be willing to endure physical harm and vast risk for the chance to never have to worry about money again.
Fans Of Netflix's Squid Game Spot Theory About Players

Squid Game fans, prepare for your minds to be blown. Some people who have already binged all of Netflix’s genre-bending horror-drama have come up with a theory about who gets chosen to be a player, and who’s a worker in the deeply disturbing playground games. Taking to TikTok, one user...
Netflix's (NFLX) Squid Game Set to be Its Most Popular Show

Netflix's NFLX Korean show Squid Game is set to be the most popular show ever in the streaming platform’s history. Per Variety, which cited Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, the survival drama, which was launched on Sep 17, currently ranks as the #1 non-English show worldwide on the service.
Squid Game Fans Spot Hidden Detail In Bunker

Netflix viewers have been absolutely lapping up Squid Game. The show is a South-Korean drama that sees hundreds of contestants compete against one another in a series of children's games in a bid to win money and pay off debts. But things take a dark turn when losers of each...
