Albert-Laszlo Barabasi is underpaid. By a lot!

By Andrew
Columbia University
 9 days ago

I thought your readers might be interested in this excerpt from the relatively new book in the Malcolm Gladwell tradition by Albert-Laszlo Barabasi, The Formula: The Universal Laws of Success:. It’s possible to put actual monetary value on each citation a paper receives. We can, in other words calculate exactly...

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

