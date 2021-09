A digital wallet for making slot machine and table game bets is not enough by itself to attract more people to casinos, Noah Acres of Acres Manufacturing says. “Going cashless is not changing the player experience,” he said. “We take a more holistic approach,” with a digital wallet that allows bonus payments, comp awards, and a host of other ways to give players more fun for their time at a casino.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO