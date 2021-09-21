TIFF 2021: WHERE IS ANNE FRANK: Creative Animation Vs. Wonky Plot
In the same sense that we shouldn’t constantly get slavery movies just to show the same horrific acts being committed, it is my belief that any new film about the Holocaust needs to have a new, unique story at its core. Where Is Anne Frank takes the darkest chapter of human history and tells it through a child lens, specifically through Anne Frank’s diary. Brought to life on screen via 2D animation and beautiful watercolor backdrops, Ari Folman’s latest is a kaleidoscope of beautiful visuals and good intentions, even if some of them don’t exactly land.www.filminquiry.com
