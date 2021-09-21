TIFF 2021: WHERE IS ANNE FRANK: Creative Animation Vs. Wonky Plot

Similar to co-director Tahir Rana before tackling the project, I too had never heard of Charlotte Salomon before sitting down to watch it. This fact seems weird considering many hold her posthumous masterpiece Life? or Theater?: A Song-play as the first graphic novel. A pedigree like that shouldn’t be swept under the rug—especially not when you delve into her work’s content and begin understanding all she endured as a German Jew during World War II. You would think her name is held in similar esteem as Anne Frank for depicting the Holocaust’s brutality, so perhaps Rana and Éric Warin’s film Charlotte (written by Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis) might help right that wrong if only by shining a light upon her.

