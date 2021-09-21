CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TIFF 2021: WHERE IS ANNE FRANK: Creative Animation Vs. Wonky Plot

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the same sense that we shouldn’t constantly get slavery movies just to show the same horrific acts being committed, it is my belief that any new film about the Holocaust needs to have a new, unique story at its core. Where Is Anne Frank takes the darkest chapter of human history and tells it through a child lens, specifically through Anne Frank’s diary. Brought to life on screen via 2D animation and beautiful watercolor backdrops, Ari Folman’s latest is a kaleidoscope of beautiful visuals and good intentions, even if some of them don’t exactly land.

filminquiry.com

TIFF 2021: FLEE: Animation as Therapy

Interestingly enough, this year’s Toronto International Film Festival sees not one but two animated films, in which both explore the refugee experience in a similar vein as Ari Folman’s Waltz with Bashir. But while Where is Anne Frank (ironically made by Folman himself) decides to tell its story specifically for children, Flee uses the very medium of animation as a form of therapy for both the audience and the man whose story the film is based on.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Keira Knightley Lends Her Voice to Charlotte, a Misguided Animated Biopic About a German Jewish Artist

Similar to co-director Tahir Rana before tackling the project, I too had never heard of Charlotte Salomon before sitting down to watch it. This fact seems weird considering many hold her posthumous masterpiece Life? or Theater?: A Song-play as the first graphic novel. A pedigree like that shouldn’t be swept under the rug—especially not when you delve into her work’s content and begin understanding all she endured as a German Jew during World War II. You would think her name is held in similar esteem as Anne Frank for depicting the Holocaust’s brutality, so perhaps Rana and Éric Warin’s film Charlotte (written by Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis) might help right that wrong if only by shining a light upon her.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

Criterion Column: THROW DOWN, THE DAMNED, and MELVIN VAN PEEBLES: ESSENTIAL FILMS

September marks a significant month for Criterion, as they have prepared brand-new editions of films from Neil Jordan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Johnnie To, Melvin Van Peebles and Luchino Visconti. Jordan, Prince-Bythewood and To make their Criterion debuts with Mona Lisa, Love & Basketball and Throw Down, while Visconti returns to the Collection with 1969’s The Damned. Also arriving is Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, a box set with four fundamental viewings from the titular director’s filmography: The Story of a Three Day Pass, Watermelon Man, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song and Don’t Play Us Cheap. Throw Down, Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films and The Damned were provided to me for review.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Animation
Movies
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Robin Williams Film Is Dominating Disney Plus

If you were asked to name an animated movie starring Robin Williams, then you’d obviously choose Disney’s Aladdin. After all, it’s widely lauded as one of the Mouse House’s best and most beloved efforts, and the iconic actor’s turn as the Genie is arguably the single greatest voice performance in the history of feature length animation.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

THE HUMANS Trailer

A family takes stock of life in The Humans, the feature debut of writer/director Stephen Karam. Holidays can be hard. Getting together with your family, the people you need but didn’t choose can bring all your insecurities to the surface. Then you have to fill the time, put together elaborate meals, get yourself and your space in tip-top shape for their prying eyes. That’s exactly what the family in The Humans are doing, gathering for a Thanksgiving celebration that may not go as planned but could be precisely what they need.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES

