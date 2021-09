For decades, enthusiasts preferred the manual transmission. You can’t blame us. An automatic held back a sports car the way wet concrete would a Kentucky Derby winner. That’s no longer the case. A good dual-clutch or conventional auto shifts quicker than we can think. So why do so many of us prefer a stick today? We commandeered two Acura NSXes—the iconic original and its tech-laden successor—to figure it out. The shifter in the 1991 NSX feels absolutely perfect. I’ve never enjoyed shifting more. Moving the lever sends a tactile echo up the ideally sized shifter into my hand and forearm. It’s precise but easy. Light but hardly flimsy.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO