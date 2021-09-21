CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM details the motors that will power its electric Hummer and other EVs

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

General Motors has spent a lot of time recently talking up the capabilities of its upcoming Ultium battery technology but has said significantly less so about the motors those cells will power. That changed on Tuesday when the company detailed its new Ultium Drive motors. With today’s announcement, the series consists of three different models: a 180 kW front-drive model, a 255 kW rear- and front-drive variant and a 62 kW all-wheel drive assist motor. The first two models are permanent magnet motors GM designed in such a way so as to try and reduce its dependence on heavy rare metals.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

GM debuts its Ultium Drive electric motors

General Motors made its plans for electrification clear when it unveiled its Ultium battery technology back in 2020. Now, we're getting another peek at what will make Ultium vehicles tick -- sp[ecifically their motors -- thanks to an announcement made on Tuesday by GM. The new Ultium Drive motors come...
CARS
Motor1.com

GM Cancels Its Most Powerful Production Combustion Engine Ever

When the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 debuted for the 2019 model year, it literally shook the supercar world with its 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Unlike the previous-generation ZR1 which shared its engine (albeit detuned) with Cadillac, this new LT5 mill served the Corvette exclusively. Outside the production car realm, GM also offered it as a standalone crate engine. But now, the LT5 era is officially over.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
fox40jackson.com

General Motors reveals the Ultium electric motors that will power it into the future

General Motors is getting some new general-use motors. The Ultium platform’s three electric motors can be mixed and matched depending on the application. (GM) The automaker revealed the three electric motors that will be featured across the upcoming lineup of electric models that will be built on its Ultium battery-powered platform.
CARS
WFMJ.com

GM unveils motors powered by Lordstown made batteries

General Motors has unveiled the motors they plan to use in electric vehicles that will have an estimated 1,000 horsepower powered by batteries made in Lordstown. At the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference being held in Michigan, General Motors President Mark Reuss revealed three- new motors that will drive GM’s Ultium-based EV’s.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

GM Advises Its Chevy Bolt Owners To Park At Least 50 Feet Away From Other Cars To Limit The Damage If Their Electric Vehicles Spontaneously Burst Into Flames

A GM Chevy Bolt after its fire was extinguished (image via Inside EVs). If you own a Chevy Bolt, that is. It's no longer enough to find an empty spot: you need to find one that's at least fifty feet away from the nearest car. Why, you might ask? To reduce the chances of a fire from your car's spontaneous combustion spreading to other cars:
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Motors#Ultium#Hummer Ev
CarBuzz.com

The GMC Hummer SUV EV Prepares For First Public Appearance

GM is investing big in its EV future. It aims to offer 30 new EV models by 2025, making it one of the biggest players in the electric vehicle market. In order to get customers excited about an all-electric future, brands have had to come up with some headline-grabbing vehicles. GM has done so with the GMC Hummer EV.
CARS
Green Car Reports

GM asks Chevy Bolt EV drivers to park 50 feet from other vehicles, due to fire risk

As it works to replace battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EV models to address battery-fire concerns, General Motors is asking owners not to park within 50 feet of other vehicles or on the open levels of parking garages, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The automaker started a recall, which now encompasses all...
CARS
insideevs.com

GM Reveals Three New Motors That Will Power Its Future EVs

General Motors is reaffirming its commitment to electrifying its vehicles today as it revealed three brand new electric motors that will power its next-gen EVs. The automotive giant wants to have as many as 30 EVs in its roster which it will sell around the world by 2025 and many of them will be powered by one (or more) of these newly unveiled motors.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

GM Issues Further Warnings Over Bolt EV

GM is spending tons of money on going green and is pushing for some its brands to go all-electric by 2030. Cars such as the Cadillac Lyriq, Silverado 1500 Electric, GMC Hummer EV, and Chevrolet Bolt EV all have big sales potential, but as the manufacturing giant moves towards electrification, there are bound to be some snags. GM and Chevrolet's current headache sits with the little Bolt EV, which won't stop bursting into flames. After numerous incidents, Bolt EVs keep spontaneously combusting, and owners are getting fed up. In the latest spate of warnings, GM has told owners to park away from other vehicles in decks.
CARS
SlashGear

Chevrolet Bolt recall: EV production resumes as GM details battery fix

Chevrolet is resuming Bolt EV and Bolt EUV production, promising to have fixed the battery pack problem that saw multiple cars burst into flame. The automaker also has an update for existing Bolt owners on when they can expect their EV’s battery to be replaced, having warned them recently to park at least 50 feet from other cars and any buildings.
CARS
just-auto.com

GM outlines fix for potentially flammable Bolt EVs

General Motors last night outlined fixes for the potentially flammable Chevy Bolt EV and EUV which include both hardware and software updates, some of which are in place with immediate effect. LG battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production. In addition, LG is adding capacity to...
HAZEL PARK, MI
SlashGear

These are GM’s Ultium EV motors to take on Ford, Tesla and the rest

GM has been talking up its Ultium battery tech for some time now, but today it’s the turn of the Ultium electric motors to get the spotlight. Three different in-house designs have been unveiled by General Motors President Mark Reuss this morning, under the Ultium Drive umbrella, with an interchangeable strategy that allows the automaker’s EVs to combine as many as three in one vehicle.
CARS
Green Car Reports

GM details Ultium EV motor family, enabling more range without bigger batteries

General Motors on Tuesday revealed more about the motors and propulsion systems that will power a generation of Ultium-based electric vehicles. Motor design and efficiency is an unsung hero in the drive for pushing EV range higher without having to upsize the battery—and the demand on charging infrastructure—so GM’s in-house-developed solutions could potentially help make each kilowatt-hour go farther. And in a conversation with Green Car Reports, GM's head of global electrification strategy, Tim Grewe, talked us through some of the elements that distinguish its motors and software-based motor controls.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy