GM details the motors that will power its electric Hummer and other EVs

GM is spending tons of money on going green and is pushing for some its brands to go all-electric by 2030. Cars such as the Cadillac Lyriq, Silverado 1500 Electric, GMC Hummer EV, and Chevrolet Bolt EV all have big sales potential, but as the manufacturing giant moves towards electrification, there are bound to be some snags. GM and Chevrolet's current headache sits with the little Bolt EV, which won't stop bursting into flames. After numerous incidents, Bolt EVs keep spontaneously combusting, and owners are getting fed up. In the latest spate of warnings, GM has told owners to park away from other vehicles in decks.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO