Footballer slapped with 48-GAME ban for breaking rival’s nose with headbutt after telling ref ‘I’ll show you punishable’

 8 days ago
AMATEUR footballer Raschid Arsanukaev has been handed a 48-GAME BAN after intentionally breaking the nose of an opponent.

The Russian is claimed to have headbutted a rival player after being sent off by the referee for two bookable offences.

A Russian amateur footballer has been handed a 48-GAME BAN for headbutting an opponent and breaking his nose Credit: Alamy

According to Kronen Zeitung, Arsanukaev took exception to match official Romano Giovanni during the Austrian ninth-tier clash between FC Viktoria 62 Bregenz and Gofis Satteins 1b.

He was given his marching orders in the 87th minute for an attempted headbutt, which Arsanukaev protested against.

But the referee insisted that the offence was worthy of a second yellow card.

It has been stated that he then approached Giovanni where he is alleged to have said: "I'll show you what is punishable."

Arsanukaev then headbutted an opponent resulting in the individual breaking his nose.

The incident resulted in Viktoria immediately releasing him, while the police recorded the incident and reported it to court.

As a result of the violent act, Arsanukaev will not be allowed to play again until the autumn of 2023.

Releasing a statement, his former side's chairman Christian Gojo slammed the player for his actions.

He said: "Viktoria stands for integration, but of course we cannot tolerate such incidents.

"We have excluded Arsanukaev from our club."

Meanwhile the Voralberg Football Association's managing director Horst Elsner remarked: "We have informed the surrounding associations about the suspension of Arsanukaev and want to prevent that he as a newly registered player can bypass the suspension and kick again somewhere."

It has also been reported how the victim of the headbutt has had an operation on his nose, and is expected to be out for several weeks.

