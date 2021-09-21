CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First round WNBA playoff capsules

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the two first-round games in the WNBA playoffs that will be played Thursday:. No. 5 Phoenix (19-13) vs No. 8 New York (12-20) Season Series: Mercury, 2-1. Phoenix: The Mercury enter the playoffs with three straight losses after they had a 10-game winning streak snapped. The setbacks were against three of the top four playoff seeds — Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle. Phoenix has been playing without veteran guard Diana Taurasi, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury. She’s expected to practice this week before Thursday’s game. Neither Phoenix nor New York was at full strength in their three regular season meetings. The Mercury didn’t have the league’s all-time leading scorer in the home loss to New York in June. Phoenix also was missing center Brittney Griner in their win over the Liberty in New York last month. Phoenix guard Bria Hartley missed all three of the matchups. The guard, who tore her ACL last year, has returned to the lineup the last few weeks and could provide valuable minutes off the bench.

