CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

VIDEO: Pueblo Police investigating armed robbery at Super 8

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXL81_0c3M5f0U00
Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say a white man in a black mask pulled a gun on a motel clerk early Tuesday morning and demanded money.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 50, according to the Pueblo Police Department. A suspect walked in the front door, pulled a gun out and demanded money while threatening to shoot the clerk.

After getting money, the suspect reportedly ran away north across Hwy 50.

Police described the suspect as a white man, about 20-30 years old, wearing a black mask and hat with a brown bill, a grey hoody with a black t-shirt over the top, and dark pants.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2936.

The post VIDEO: Pueblo Police investigating armed robbery at Super 8 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: suspect in October 2020 murder arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the 2020 killing of a Colorado Springs woman. On October 2, 2020, officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway. At the scene, police found a man suffering serious injuries and The post Colorado Springs Police: suspect in October 2020 murder arrested appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest suspect in Fremont County caught with guns, stolen cars, and drugs

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- Jason Bumgarner, 42, was arrested after detectives seized 29 guns, four stolen cars, and three pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Bumgarner is facing 72 charges related to his arrest. On Sept. 9, investigators found 50 pounds of marijuana and $6,000 in cash while searching a The post Police arrest suspect in Fremont County caught with guns, stolen cars, and drugs appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating homicide near Wyoming Ave leaving one dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are processing a homicide near Wyoming Ave. Wednesday, and the incident prompted a nearby school to go into lockdown. The shooting happened just south of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, according to Pueblo Police. Minnequa Elementary School enacted stricter security in response to police activity, but the lockdown was lifted The post Pueblo Police investigating homicide near Wyoming Ave leaving one dead appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating fatal shooting near 3rd Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police say someone was shot early Monday morning on the 200 block of E. 3rd St. downtown, not far from El Pueblo History Museum. Officers arrived on scene after 2:30 a.m. to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from critical The post Pueblo Police investigating fatal shooting near 3rd Street appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Salida woman connected to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly taking package from his former residence

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Shoshona L. Darke for trespassing after she allegedly removed a package from the prior residence of Barry Morphew. According to Morphew's arrest affidavit, many residents in Salida reported Darke and Morphew being in a relationship following the disappearance of Morphew's wife, Suzanne. Both deny being their The post Salida woman connected to Barry Morphew arrested after allegedly taking package from his former residence appeared first on KRDO.
SALIDA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival surrendered to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Saturday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Union Ave. during the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival Saturday on reports of a shooting. Witnesses told police two men The post El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Department short 31 patrol officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department normally has 110 officers working on the patrol division, but as of Tuesday, only 79 officers are able to get in a patrol car. Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller said some of the patrol officers are injured and will return, but he acknowledged the department is currently The post Pueblo Police Department short 31 patrol officers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival's triumphant return was cut short Saturday night after multiple shots were fired in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard. According to witnesses, two men got into a fight, and multiple shots were fired. One man was taken to the hospital, and now Pueblo Police The post On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Super 8#The Super 8 Motel
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned that the top two commanders in Woodland Park have been paid a combined total of $45,500 since being placed on leave for a criminal investigation in early June. Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand were placed on paid leave on June 7 after the Teller County The post Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found on Gold Camp Road identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in Section 116 trailhead on Gold Camp Road. According to a press release, police responded to a 911 call on Wednesday, Sept. 22 about a body found west of Gold Camp Road. After a long hike up a trail, The post Body found on Gold Camp Road identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SUV gets stuck in power lines during crash in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car that drove off the road and crashed near Highway 115 and Lake Ave. ended up getting stuck among power lines Tuesday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the crash around 2 p.m. It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if any other cars were involved. The post SUV gets stuck in power lines during crash in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man jumps on hood of random car, assaults driver through sunroof

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man wearing no shoes or shirt jumped onto a car at the intersection of Buchanan Street and North Cascade Avenue on Friday night and assaulted the driver through the sunroof. It happened around 10:00 p.m. Police say the victim doesn't know the suspect. The suspect ran from police, but The post Colorado Springs man jumps on hood of random car, assaults driver through sunroof appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect identified in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department identified a suspect involved in the shooting at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. Saturday, September 25, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Union Ave. on reports of a shooting during the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. According to our news affiliate the Pueblo Chieftain, The post Suspect identified in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo District Attorney’s Office seeing 20% decrease in staffing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Attorneys Office in Pueblo County is experiencing a staffing shortage resulting in the reduction of 20 percent of their staff. According to District Attorney Jeff Chostner, his team is down five attorneys, forcing his office to push back some trials. "I am short 20 percent of my The post Pueblo District Attorney’s Office seeing 20% decrease in staffing appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of a horse. However, the sheriff confirmed to KRDO the horse was not shot. The Harmon family reached out to KRDO after finding their beloved horse Lily dead on their property Sunday. The family believed the horse had been shot after The post Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Waste Connections responds as trash piles up in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ken Park's trash cans continue to sit in front of his McPherson Avenue home. The bins have been outside for days, and Park expects them to stay there while he waits for his trash company to pick them up. He's a Waste Connections customer and has had continuous issues with The post Waste Connections responds as trash piles up in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Detectives investigate after finding body in eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body in Eastern Pueblo County. Monday, deputies responded to the 1200 block of 33rd Lane after a property owner reportedly found a body on his land. At the scene, deputies found a deceased man. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is The post Detectives investigate after finding body in eastern Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Foster parent pleads guilty in connection with child’s death in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dacey Spinuzzi entered a guilty plea to one felony charge in connection with a foster child's death last year in Pueblo. 13 Investigates reported Spinuzzi's case after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in October 2020. Prosecutors say Aiden was tortured and murdered. Aiden was put into the Pueblo County Department The post Foster parent pleads guilty in connection with child’s death in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews called to recover hiker’s body in Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A search and rescue effort by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Fire Department happened in Red Rock Open Space near Section 16 after a hiker fell down an incline and died Wednesday night. The recovery operation started around 9 a.m. Thursday and officials, including the The post Crews called to recover hiker’s body in Red Rock Canyon Open Space appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coworkers say CSU-Pueblo student had anti-government views, fantasized about attacking school

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Robert Killis, the Colorado State University-Pueblo student arrested this week for having a cache of weapons and ammo, reportedly fantasized about setting off bombs in the school courtyard and shooting students as they ran away. That's according to an affidavit obtained by KRDO Thursday, which also says Killis developed anti-government views The post Coworkers say CSU-Pueblo student had anti-government views, fantasized about attacking school appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy