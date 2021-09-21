CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Gone Fishin’ With Theo Vonn

By Brett Stayton
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
Theo Vonn is undoubtedly one of the funniest men on the planet, and like any guy with a mullet attached to their head, he also likes to get out on the water and do a little fishing.

He recently posted some video footage of a recent fishing excursions online, and his wholesome appreciation and genuine excitement for catching fish is refreshing and entertaining.

Not a lot of details on where the fishing trip took place, but he exhibits textbook form and tactics when it comes to smallmouth fishing.

He rigs up a live minnow, pitches the bait perfectly into a riffle in the water where fish like to hang out, sets the hook perfectly, and reels in a nice stream-sized smallmouth bass that put up the type of fight the fish are well known for.

His commentary during the whole process is what makes this particular video so damn good.

He even catches the fish on the first cast, which is something that always gets every fisherman fired up.

“Snaggin!

Caught my first small mouth. We threw a net and got a wet batch of minnows and ‘dines. Then turned around and snagged em. Middle mannin for Mother Natch. Good time. Small mouth are damn welterweight af. They full of fight.”

And if you don’t know who Theo Vonn is, how can you even call yourself a country music fan?

Maybe get educated and check out some of his podcast episodes or stand up comedy routines.

