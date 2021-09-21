McDonald's plans to "drastically" reduce plastic toys in its Happy Meals by 2025

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the nation celebrates America’s favorite pick me up. September 29th is National Coffee Day. According to the National Day Calendar, coffee has been around since the 15th century. Back then Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today. They roasted the coffee beans and brewed it. The beans were eventually smuggled out of the middle east and later spread to Europe, Indonesia, and the Americas. Today, more than 50 countries around the world grow coffee. So are you in the mood for a cup of Joe? Here are some deals and freebies around South Florida. Dunkin’: DD Perks members will get...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO