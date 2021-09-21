CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's plans to "drastically" reduce plastic toys in its Happy Meals by 2025

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's plans to "drastically" reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday it's working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as offering three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald's said it's also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

