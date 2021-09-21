Roy Lamar Rozar, Jr., CMCS – 82

Roy Lamar Rozar, Jr., CMCS, age 82 passed from a lengthy battle from Dementia, with his family around him in Raleigh, NC on Friday September 17, 2021. Mr. Rozar was born on July 7, 1939, in Atlanta, GA to the late Roy Lamar Rozar Sr. and the late Juanita Lynn Rozar both of Baxley GA. He was in the esteemed Paxon High School graduation class of 1957 in Jacksonville, FL. After high school he joined the US Coast Guard. Mr. Rozar married his beloved wife of 55 years, Janice Julia Carter Rozar, from Surrency on August 25, 1961. Having learned the trade of a mechanic as a young boy from his father, he left the Coast Guard and joined the US Navy as a Seabee and a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. His combined 30 years of Military Service, Combat Medal Ribbon and three tours in Vietnam, makes him this family’s American Hero. He also had an enduring family history and gratitude & praise for Hopewell United Methodist Church that has help sustained his faith in God. Another accomplishment in his life was having 50 years of sobriety with AA, working as a rehabilitation counselor in Oxnard, CA. He felt strongly about sharing his story to help others. Mr. Rozar was also a member of the Masonic Hall Fraternal organization in Long Beach, MS. His family & friends are his greatest legacy. With his sweet smile, a little chuckle and probably a cup of coffee in his hand, we have a lifetime of stories and memories we can share. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Rozar was preceded in death by his brother, James Ronald “Ronnie” Rozar, Sr.