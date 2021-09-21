Beverly Robertson – 61
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announce the funeral service for Ms. Beverly Robertson, age 61, who passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Through it all she never became bitter or lost who she was showing laughter and joy all the way until the Lord called her home. Mrs. Robertson was a native Texan who worked over two decades for BNSF Railroad moved all over the country settling in Surrency, Ga with her husband to be close to her sister Diana Roush.www.wbyz94.com
