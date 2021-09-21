14 Great Spots for a Monday Meal Out in Detroit

Restaurants are mostly closed or quiet on Mondays, especially during the pandemic, a day reserved for dining at home. It’s often a day to recharge after a weekend dining out or bar-hopping across the city, but for those in-the-know diners, Monday is a chance to beat the crowds while still eating well at some wonderful restaurants in Detroit. These places include tasty burgers, juicy steaks, and crispy chicken perfect for a meeting or a date. Here are 15 places where you can score a table on Monday in metro Detroit.