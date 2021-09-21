CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

14 Great Spots for a Monday Meal Out in Detroit

By Monica Williams
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants are mostly closed or quiet on Mondays, especially during the pandemic, a day reserved for dining at home. It’s often a day to recharge after a weekend dining out or bar-hopping across the city, but for those in-the-know diners, Monday is a chance to beat the crowds while still eating well at some wonderful restaurants in Detroit. These places include tasty burgers, juicy steaks, and crispy chicken perfect for a meeting or a date. Here are 15 places where you can score a table on Monday in metro Detroit.

detroit.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
State
Maine State
City
Memphis, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
City
Birmingham, MI
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Food And Wine#Vegan#Food Drink#Cdc#French#Belgian#Instagram#Dime Store#Parc#Midwestern#New American#Cuban#Spanish#Dairy Dips#South Korean#Grey Ghost Detroit#Charming East Jefferson#Rose S Fine Food

Comments / 0

Community Policy