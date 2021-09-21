Sep 21 Market Square, Madison's discerning budget movie theater, reopens
The five-screen budget theater on Madison's west side is now back at full capacity after its closure on March 16, 2020. Photo: A shot at dusk of Silver Cinemas' main entrance and marquee where a list of movies are "Now Showing" and "The Green Knight" poster is illuminated. Behind the glass of the entrance doors, neon fluorescent lights can be seen hanging above the concession counter where tickets are sold.www.tonemadison.com
