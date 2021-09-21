CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook expands Portal line with a portable version

By Ina Fried
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facebook is adding a portable model to its line of Portal video-chat devices, while also introducing a slimmer version of its high-end Portal+ model and expanding the business uses of the products. Why it matters: Facebook has seen strong demand for Portal as the pandemic has made video chat a...

ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
pocketnow.com

Checkout Facebook’s new Portal Plus and Portal Go

Earlier today, we received word that Mark Zuckerberg would announce a new product during a live event on Facebook. Some suggested that we would see new VR glasses. Others believed that we would get a new Facebook-related feature or app. Some even dared to mention a time travel machine, a Facebook Car, or my favorite, a ‘dislike button.’ However, none of these wild guesses were correct, as the company announced two new Portal devices for those who trust Facebook with their privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft
Apple
Technology
Cell Phones
Internet
Facebook
Google
mspoweruser.com

Facebook announces new Portal Go and an updated Portal+ devices

Facebook’s Portal devices help you stay connected with the people you care about. Facebook today announced two new Portal devices: a new Portal Go and the updated Portal+. The new Portal Go device has a 10-inch display and a built-in battery. When fully charged, you can enjoy 5 hours of video calling and 14 hours of music. Like other Portal devices, Portal Go comes with Smart Camera that automatically pans and zooms. So you can chat hands-free and know you’re always in frame. If someone enters the room, the camera widens to keep everyone in view. The new Portal Go can be pre-ordered today for $199.
TECHNOLOGY
gadgethacks.com

Facebook Makes Portal Portable, Upgrades Portal Plus, & Adds Microsoft Teams

With the arrival of Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses commanding the recent spotlight, the tech world acted like it forgot about Facebook's first foray in consumer hardware — the Portal line of video calling devices. Well, this is how Facebook reminds you about Portal, with two new models and a deeper...
RETAIL
Liliputing

Facebook Portal Go is a 10 inch smart display with a battery for use anywhere

Facebook’s new Portal Go is a smart display with a 10 inch HD display, support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, and a 12MP wide-angle smart camera for video calls. It’s also one of the first smart displays to feature a built-in battery, which means you aren’t tethered to one location. You can pick up the Portal Go and use it in another room in your house or pack it up and take it with you on vacation, to work, or anywhere else. The Portal Go is up for pre-order for $199 and it will be available starting October 19.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Facebook Portal Go video-calling device has a camera that automatically pans and zooms

Connect with friends, family, and coworkers from anywhere with the Facebook Portal Go wireless video-calling device. It allows you to make video calls via WhatsApp, Messenger, or Zoom and transform calls with AR masks and quirky backgrounds. Its Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms, so you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust its frame if someone enters the room to keep everyone in the video call. Moreover, equipped with Smart Sound, the Facebook Portal Go enhances the talker’s voice while also minimizing background noise. So everyone can hear your conversations clearly. This wireless video-calling device is also compatible with Alexa, enabling you to control your smart home and more via voice command. You can even enjoy your favorite music, video, news, and games apps during your downtime. Finally, its lightweight and battery-powered design make it great for moving around the home or taking on the go.
TECHNOLOGY
inavateonthenet.net

Facebook introduces Portal for Business service

Facebook has unveiled a business service for its Portal video-calling device, Portal for Business, designed for small/medium sized businesses with remote workers. Portal for Business allows users to use the Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools to create and manage Facebook work accounts, a new kind of Portal account type that will be available for a number of Facebook work products over the year.
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

Facebook introduces new Portal devices, including battery-powered model

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook today introduced a new lineup of Portal smart screen devices, and for the first time, the company is selling a fully wireless battery-powered option so you can pick up the 10-inch screen and use it anywhere you’d like - just like a tablet. While in 2021, the...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Facebook-backed consortium expands plans for world's longest subsea cable

A Facebook-backed consortium of tech companies has announced an extension to a subsea cable system it's developing that is set to be the longest of its kind, at a length of 45,000 kilometers. The 2Africa cable, first announced by Facebook in 2020 as linking Europe and Africa, will now also extend out from Africa to serve the Middle East and India when it goes live in 2023, the consortium said Tuesday.
INTERNET
xda-developers

If you use Google Chrome, a zero-day vulnerability in Portals means you should update immediately

If you use Google Chrome, you should update immediately. A zero-day security flaw was fixed as a part of Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which was released as an emergency update for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The exploit has been assigned the CVE ID CVE-2021-37973, though the company has withheld information about the exploit until the majority of users have updated. The update is rolling out on the stable channel now, and users should update as soon as they can. To check your Chrome version, click the overflow menu in the top right, go to “more”, and click “help”. It will say the Chrome version that you have installed, and will also install the latest available to you.
INTERNET
