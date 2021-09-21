Michigan Rep To Fellow Lawmaker: I Hope ‘Your Car Explodes’

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO