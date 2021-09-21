Michigan Rep To Fellow Lawmaker: I Hope ‘Your Car Explodes’
From the Associated Press — A Michigan lawmaker who got a personal protection order against another lawmaker has filed some unflattering text messages in court. State Representative Mari Manoogian says Representative Steve Marino called her a “parasite” and hoped that her car would explode. Marino is a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian is an Oakland County Democrat. They had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago. Marino was removed from House committees last week when.www.wsjm.com
Comments / 0