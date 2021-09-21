Back Off, Grandma, I'm Working Remotely From My Portal

Way back in April 2020, when we were first locking down, I wrote that the Facebook Portal was the perfect gadget for the pandemic. The Portal has a smart camera that can follow you around the room with a wide-angle lens, which means that unlike with laptops or iPads, it’s easy for two people to fit onscreen together. The perfect use case is Grandma and Grandpa using it to video-chat with the grandkids (if you have ever seen two boomers try to cram both faces into one phone for FaceTime, you get it). Grandparents across the globe were itching to pinch little cheeks, but those same grandparents were the most vulnerable to COVID-19, so distance was kept. The Portal offered a temporary solution.