The instate teams Purdue and Notre Dame have not faced each other since 2014, a 30-14 win for the Irish. That extended the steak to 5-games over the Boilermakers but the teams are significantly differently that when they last faced each other. Long gone is Darrell Hazell, current head coach Jeff Brohm took over in 2017 and has fared better, but in the grand scheme of things not all that great. This 2021 edition of Purdue football might be the best overall team Brohm has had, so there’s a few Boilers that could make the afternoon a little difficult for the Irish. Here are five of them that could.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO